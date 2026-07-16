José Antonio Quesada Palacios Joins Forward Global as Senior Advisor

Mexico's boardroom insider – and the regulator who used to write the rulebook – joins Forward Global to help Latin American institutions govern through high-stakes matters

MEXICO CITY, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Global, a leading commercial and geopolitical risk management firm with expertise in financial crime forensics, risk, and intelligence, today announced that José Antonio Quesada Palacios has joined the firm as senior advisor.

Quesada has spent more than three decades on every side of the table that now decides whether a Mexican institution survives regulatory scrutiny: as the regulator who wrote the policy, the Big Four partner who audited the risk, and the board director who owns the outcome.

His board and leadership record include:

President, Colegio Nacional de Consejeros Profesionales Independientes de Empresas (CNCPIE) – Mexico's national association of independent corporate directors

Former Vice President of Regulatory Policy, Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (CNBV)

More than 30 years at PwC México, serving as Senior Partner and Financial Services Leader

Former Director, EGADE Business School, Tecnológico de Monterrey

Former President, IMEF Foundation

Former National President, Instituto Mexicano de Ejecutivos de Finanzas (IMEF)

Serves as an independent director on public, private, and financial-sector boards

Regulators across Mexico and Latin America are no longer satisfied with a clean compliance file – they want proof that the board itself is asking hard questions. Quesada has spent his career on both sides of that demand.

"A board that shows up to rubber-stamp the minutes isn't governing – it's decorating," said Quesada. "I've sat in the regulator's chair, the boardroom, and the advisor's seat. I know exactly where the blind spots hide. I'm joining Forward Global to help boards stop asking easy questions and start asking the ones that matter, before a regulator asks them first."

"José Antonio has been in the room on both sides of this fight, both as the regulator writing the rules and as the director whose board has to answer for them," said Sven Stumbauer, Partner and Americas Anti-Money Laundering & Sanctions Compliance Practice Leader at Forward Global. "Financial crime risk in Mexico and Latin America isn't a compliance problem anymore – it's a governance problem. José Antonio knows precisely what a board has to see, question, and demand to stay ahead of it."

MEDIA CONTACT

Nicholas Fitzgerald

[email protected]

SOURCE Forward Global