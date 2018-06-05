Jose Elizaga, M.D., Sharon Lawler, M.D., and Chang-Dich Lai, M.D. Recognized for their Excellence in Kupuna Care

This award, presented by MDX Hawai'i, is a way to encourage physicians to help tackle the health crisis in Hawaii. Today, nearly 155,000 people in Hawaii have diabetes and the CDC has established a Diabetes Prevention and Control Program in Hawaii.

Some recent alarming Hawaii health statistics include:

United Health Foundation America's Health Rankings show Hawaii is consistently among the top five U.S. states for heart disease.

is consistently among the top five U.S. states for heart disease. According to the Hawaii Department of Health, more than 61 percent of Hawaii adults are living with at least one chronic disease, such as diabetes, heart disease or cancer.

adults are living with at least one chronic disease, such as diabetes, heart disease or cancer. The United Health Foundation's 2016 America's Health Rankings estimates that 54 percent Hawaii's population has type 2 diabetes or prediabetes (taking into account undiagnosed cases of diabetes).

Drs. Lai, Elizaga and Lawler were recognized by MDX Hawai`i representatives and are highlighted in brochures, newspaper ads and on a website about the program: www.MDXKupunaCareAdvantage.com. These physicians attribute teamwork, follow up and patient education to successful patient care.

"Every month we have a team meeting to review health records to ensure our patients have had their screenings," explains Dr. Lai.

"I strive to always be accessible to my patients, half of whom are seniors," explains Dr. Elizaga. "My excellent staff reminds patients with chronic conditions to come see me every three to six months because diabetes and heart disease can be silent killers if not managed consistently."

"I like to ensure that my patients and I are working toward common goals," says Dr. Lawler. "I want to make my patients feel like they are part of the team, and I am their coach helping them to reach their goals. While sometimes a firm coach, I always show empathy."

MDX Hawai`i believes that quality healthcare starts in the primary care physician's office and throughout 2018, they will be honoring primary care physicians who are practicing quality health care for their senior patients. The MDX Hawai`i network of healthcare providers serves over 30,000 Medicare Advantage patients. It encompasses over 650 primary care physicians, 2400 specialists and a full complement of health systems and ancillary providers across the Hawaiian Islands. For more information, visit: www.mdxkupunacareadvantage.com.

