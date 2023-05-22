Jose Luis Palacios Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Virtue Labs, The Fast-Growing Biotech Haircare Company

22 May, 2023

RALEIGH, N.C., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtue Labs, the fast-growing biotech haircare company and one of the "World's Most Innovative Companies" as per Fast Company, today announced that Jose Luis Palacios has been appointed its Chief Executive Officer and will join the Board of Directors. Virtue's Founder, Melisse Shaban, will continue to serve as an advisor to the CEO and the Board.

"Jose Luis is a visionary leader, and an experienced operator, with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in the consumer brands industry. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Virtue, and we are confident that he will lead us to new heights of success," said John Rice, Chairman of Virtue.

Mr. Palacios joins Virtue after a long and successful career in the consumer brands industry, including global leadership positions at Procter and Gamble, Coty, and most recently, Google.

"I am honored and excited to join Virtue, a company that is transforming the hair care industry with its groundbreaking and proprietary technology and incredible products. I look forward to working with the talented team at Virtue to accelerate our growth and development across digital, retail and salon channels, in the US and Internationally, and to deliver exceptional value to our customers, consumers, partners and shareholders," said Mr. Palacios.

Concurrently, Virtue will be funded with a growth equity round of financing led by Combe, Inc., its majority shareholder. "I am excited for Virtue's future under Jose Luis' leadership, and am delighted to continue supporting the growth and development of a brand that is having an incredibly transformative impact on the health of our consumers' hair," said Keech Combe Shetty, Executive Chair of Combe, Inc.

Virtue Labs manufactures and markets innovative, technology-based solutions for the health of hair that provide visible, transformational results. Its proprietary, patented hero ingredient, Alpha Keratin 60ku®, is keratin in its purest, native form – whole, unbroken and fully functional. It is the only fully functional, human-identical keratin protein on the market today, and it is found in each of the company's Virtue® haircare products. For more information please visit: www.virtuelabs.com.

COMBE, Inc., founded in 1949, is a third-generation, family-owned enterprise. Over the last 74 years, COMBE has created many iconic leadership brands and has fueled the creation of many new categories. COMBE-founded brands, such as Just For Men®, Vagisil®, Sea-Bond®, Clearasil®, Odor Eaters® and others, continue to address the most personal personal care needs of its consumers in markets around the world. www.combe.com

