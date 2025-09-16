José Olé® Rolls Out Two New Premium Taquitos That Bring Bold Flavor and The Fiesta

Introducing Birria Beef and Pollo Asado Taquitos – Giving You Delicious Feel-Good Fun

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- José Olé® is turning up the heat and bringing the fiesta to your freezer with the national launch of its new Premium Taquitos, now available in Birria Beef and Pollo Asado. These crave-worthy offerings are packed with authentic flavors and premium ingredients like savory ancho chiles, asado spices and antibiotic-free grilled chicken. Both varieties contain no artificial flavors or colors, reflecting José Olé®'s commitment to quality and wholesome ingredients.

New Birria Beef and Pollo Asado

"We know our fans want more from their snacks - more flavor, more satisfaction, and more ways to enjoy every bite," said Amy Shoemaker, VP, CPG Sales at Ajinomoto Foods North America. "With our new Premium Taquitos, we're raising the bar with bold, savory meats and vibrant seasonings that turn snack time into a truly delicious experience."

Crafted with slow-cooked meats, authentic seasonings, and house-baked tortillas, these new taquitos are anything but ordinary. Whether you're in need of a midweek mood-lifter, a snack that satisfies in minutes, or a flavorful shortcut to a shareable spread, José Olé® Premium Taquitos bring restaurant-quality flavor and good vibes to your plate. No prep, no stress - just heat, eat, and say "¡Olé!"

Product Overview:

José Olé ® Premium Birria Beef Taquitos: Birria Beef taquitos capture the rich, savory flavors of the Mexican state of Jalisco with tender shredded beef slow-cooked in unique herbs, spices, and ancho chiles. The filling is wrapped in a house-baked, crispy corn tortilla, delivering a bold, flavorful, and spicy bite.





José Olé® Premium Pollo Asado Taquitos: Authentic Pollo Asado taquitos feature antibiotic-free grilled chicken, seasoned with classic asado spices for bold Mexican street food flavor. The filling is wrapped in a golden-fried flour tortilla, made with enriched wheat flour and a hint of lime for a crispy, satisfying crunch.

Now available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $8.99. For more information, visit JoseOle.com or follow us on Instagram, and X.

About Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. is dedicated to delivering high-quality and culturally inspired frozen food products that meet the ever-evolving needs of consumers, with a focus on well-being. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life through food, making everyday eating a happy experience.

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ajinomoto Group, a global leader in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of amino acid-based products. Leveraging the Ajinomoto Group's history with amino acids via "AminoScience", Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. is pioneering the science of wellbeing. Our quality and safety standards combined with our culinary expertise inspires our belief in sharing the joy of food. Our diverse range of frozen foods combines premium ingredients with exceptional flavor, making it easier for people to enjoy balanced meals without compromising on taste.

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. consumer brands include: Ajinomoto, Jose Ole, Ling Ling and Tai Pei. Our products can be found at Costco, Kroger, Sam's Club, Walmart and more. For more information, please visit www.ajinomotofoods.com.

