Joseph P. Caruso Named to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation's Board of Directors

Former Healthcare Executive Joins Fight to End Ruptures and Raise Disease Awareness

HANOVER, Mass., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brain Aneurysm Foundation (BAF), the leading advocacy organization supporting education, research, and policy to transform the treatment of brain aneurysms, today announced it has appointed Joseph P. Caruso to its board of directors. He commenced a three-year term on the board this month.

Mr. Caruso has decades of business experience and a distinguished career in the medical device field, having spent more than twenty years at Palomar Medical Technologies, a publicly traded medical laser company where he was president, CEO, and board chairman. He brings the BAF broad executive management, operational, financial, administrative, and general management experience. In addition to the BAF, Mr. Caruso remains active on the boards of both public and private medical device companies.

Mr. Caruso and his wife Lynne have been leading advocates and fundraisers for brain aneurysm research, becoming active in Foundation programs following the death of their 31-year-old daughter Katelyn in 2023. In her memory, they established Katelyn's Crew, an organization that raises awareness for the disease and now funds two Brain Aneurysm Foundation research chairs, supporting innovative studies at Mass General Brigham and the University of Pittsburg.

"The Carusos have been tireless in their work to create awareness and to fund research that can accelerate new treatments and interventions for brain aneurysms," said Christine Buckley, Executive Director of the Brain Aneurysm Foundation. "Joe's experience as a healthcare leader will further our efforts to educate physicians, first responders, and those who may be at risk of rupture about the signs and symptoms while supporting our work with payers and lawmakers to ensure those at risk can have access to life-saving brain scans."

"I look forward to collaborating with Christine, board chair Tom Tinlin, and members of the organization and the wider community as we seek solutions to prevent these avoidable ruptures," said Mr. Caruso. "We are on the verge of significant advancements to better detect and predict the potential ruptures, and with additional resources, we will be able to expedite life-saving treatments. Having experienced the loss of a loved one to a brain aneurysm, my primary objective is to work as swiftly as possible to prevent other families from enduring the devastating effects of this condition."

It is estimated that one in fifty people in the US has a brain aneurysm, with more than 30,000 people suffering from ruptures annually, of which half are fatal. Worldwide, there are close to 500,000 deaths each year from brain aneurysms, half of which occur in people under the age of 50.

A brain aneurysm is a weak, bulging area in an artery in the brain that, in some instances, can rupture. Blood then spills into the space between the skull and the brain, which is a serious type of stroke known as a subarachnoid hemorrhage. While brain aneurysms are most prevalent in people ages 35 to 60, they can also occur in children. Women over the age of 55 have a higher risk of brain aneurysm rupture than men and are generally at greater risk. Brain aneurysms are also seen at higher rates in African American populations.

ABOUT THE BRAIN ANEURYSM FOUNDATION

Founded in Boston and now based in Hanover, Massachusetts, the Brain Aneurysm Foundation is the globally recognized leader in brain aneurysm awareness, education, support, advocacy, and research funding. The foundation's mission is to provide information about and raise awareness of the symptoms and risk factors of brain aneurysms to prevent ruptures and subsequent death and disability; work with medical communities to provide support networks for patients and families; and advance research to improve patients' outcomes and save lives.

Established in 1994, the foundation has a Medical Advisory Board that comprises more than 40 of the world's foremost aneurysm experts — neurologists, neurosurgeons, interventional neuroradiologists, and other brain aneurysm specialists — from leading hospitals and universities.

For more information about the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, please visit bafound.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Instagram, and YouTube.

