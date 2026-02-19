Joseph Saveri Law Firm Welcomes Renowned Antitrust Litigator Michael M. Buchman as Partner

Veteran antitrust leader joins firm, strengthening its capacity to pursue the nation's most consequential competition cases

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joseph Saveri Law Firm, LLP today announced that nationally recognized antitrust litigator Michael M. Buchman has joined the firm as Partner. Buchman brings decades of leadership in high-stakes antitrust and class action litigation, further strengthening the firm's ability to challenge unlawful conduct and advance fair competition on behalf of consumers and businesses nationwide.

Buchman has served as Lead or Co-Lead Counsel in some of the most significant antitrust class actions in the country, consistently securing critical victories and record-setting recoveries. His career reflects a deep commitment to holding powerful corporate actors accountable and addressing economic harm that distorts markets and impacts states, municipalities, businesses and millions of consumers.

Joseph Saveri, the firm's founder, reflected on Attorney Buchman's joining the firm in stating:

"Michael is a highly regarded antitrust litigator with an impressive background of international and domestic antitrust experience, as well as a track record of significant accomplishments. We are quite pleased he has chosen to join us and help us expand our antitrust class action presence on the East Coast."

For nearly thirty years, Buchman has been an innovative leader in antitrust class actions. He stands apart as one of only a handful of antitrust litigators in the country that has successfully tried an End-Payor generic drug antitrust class action. Over his storied career, he has litigated some of the largest antitrust class actions including:

Representing the largest retailer class representative in the $5.5b Visa/Mastercard Payment Card Interchange Fee and Merchant Discount Antitrust Litigation; and

Achieving the second largest federal court End-Payor reverse payment generic drug antitrust settlement in the more than 25-year history of such cases, a $198.4 million settlement (In re Xyrem (Sodium Oxybate) Antitrust Litigation).

On joining the firm and his appointment as Partner, Attorney Buchman shared:

"The Joseph Saveri Law Firm has earned a reputation for taking on the most consequential antitrust battles of our time. I am honored to join this exceptional team and contribute to its mission of protecting consumers and advancing fair competition."

About the Joseph Saveri Law Firm

The Joseph Saveri Law Firm, LLP is one of the country's most acclaimed, successful boutique firms, specializing in antitrust, class actions, and complex litigation on behalf of national and international consumers, purchasers, and employees across diverse industries.

