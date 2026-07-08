As a New Husband and Father, MVP Turns to Natrol® Ultra Sleep and Ultra Energy to Show Up as His Best Self in Every Role, On and Off the Field

BOULDER, COLO., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natrol®, the #1 drug-free sleep aid brand¹, today announced that professional quarterback Josh Allen is extending his partnership with the brand by incorporating Natrol® Ultra Sleep and Natrol® Ultra Energy into his holistic wellness approach.

Josh Allen and Natrol® Expand Partnership to Champion the Complete 24-Hour Wellness Cycle

Last year, Allen highlighted the critical role restorative sleep plays in athletic performance. As one of football's premier athletes, he understands that what happens off the field determines what's possible on it. But as a new husband and father, Allen's definition of performance has evolved. The demands have never been greater, and excellence is no longer measured only on gameday - it's measured by how fully he shows up every day. That's why he's expanding his wellness approach to support the complete 24-hour cycle of rest and sustained cellular energy.

"When I first partnered with Natrol, I understood how important sleep was to my performance as an athlete," said quarterback Josh Allen. "But becoming a husband and dad has given me a whole new perspective. It's about being present for my family, my teammates and the people that count on me every day. Sleep is the foundation for everything I need, while Ultra Energy provides the sustained cellular support to show up as my best self regardless of what the day brings."

"Josh embodies what we're building at Natrol - someone who genuinely understands that wellness is about making smarter choices across your whole life," said Rebekah Lyle, Chief Marketing Officer at Natrol. "His commitment to better sleep and energy support aligns perfectly with our mission, and I'm proud to expand the partnership with him as we help people rest well and rise well. His authentic journey deeply resonates and showcases how Natrol helps you take a more intentional approach to wellbeing."

The Quality Behind the 24-Hour Cycle

As more consumers prioritize their health and wellness, sleep remains a significant challenge, with only 42% saying they get as much sleep as they need². Earlier this year, Natrol launched Ultra Sleep and Ultra Energy, a next-generation wellness solution designed to support a more intentional approach to health and well-being. The brand also partnered with Calm and actress Michelle Monaghan to spotlight the importance of daily wellness rituals and reinforce a holistic 24-hour cycle of recovery, energy, and performance - helping consumers rest well, rise well, and show up fully each day.

Natrol® Ultra Sleep is a 3-in-1 formula designed to support all four stages of the sleep cycle† and help users wake up feeling truly rested and refreshed†. It combines 5mg Melatonin, the #1 doctor-recommended supplement ingredient for sleep³ that helps users fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer†, with 100mg GABA, which promotes relaxation by signaling the brain to calm down†. The formula is further supported by Dream Botanicals, a blend of tart cherry, lemon balm, and chamomile designed to complement a restful nighttime routine†.

Natrol® Ultra Energy complements Ultra Sleep by delivering sustained cellular energy support throughout the day through its 4-in-1 Energy Blend, which includes Vitamin B12, B-Complex, Vitamin D, and CoQ10. Together, these ingredients work to support metabolism and help convert nutrients into energy†. Vitamin B12 (1000mcg) supports energy metabolism†, while B-Complex helps convert food into fuel and energizes cells from within†. Vitamin D supports metabolism and overall wellness†, and CoQ10, a naturally occurring antioxidant, supports cellular energy production†.

"Supplements like melatonin can provide you with the support you need to enhance your wellbeing and take your life to the next level - whether you are one of my patients or a high-performance athlete like Josh Allen," says Dr. Chris Winter, renowned neurologist and sleep specialist. "Utilizing Ultra Sleep at night to create the conditions for Ultra Energy to work optimally throughout the day together complete a holistic wellness cycle that can support you in every area of your life."

This integrated approach resonates far beyond professional sports. Whether balancing career demands, family responsibilities or personal wellness goals, Allen's approach reflects a simple principle: better days start with better sleep.

Natrol® Ultra Sleep and Ultra Energy are now available nationwide at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Walgreens and more. Follow Natrol on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok, or visit Natrol.com for more information.

About Natrol®

Born from a passion to improve human wellness worldwide, Natrol® is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high quality, innovative products that support the health of its consumers to help promote the quality of everyday life. Founded in 1980, Natrol® has evolved over the past four decades into one of the most recognized brands in the Vitamin, Mineral and Supplement category. In the U.S., Natrol® is a Sleep Solution authority and is the #1 brand of Melatonin.¹ Natrol® distributes domestically as well as internationally in over 40 countries. Visit Natrol.com for more information.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

¹ Nielsen, x AOC, 52 weeks ending 3/28/2026, Sleep Aid Supplements

² Gallup, "Americans Sleeping Less, More Stressed," April 2024

³ Based on a survey of doctors who recommend drug-free sleep support products

SOURCE Natrol