Josh Bersin Academy Releases Big Reset Report Based on Insights and Response Practices from 150 HR Leaders

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Josh Bersin Academy, the world's only global development academy for HR professionals, today announced the release of the timely report, The Big Reset Playbook: What's Working Now. The 25-page report is based on insights drawn from four executive working groups comprised of approximately 150 HR executives. Participating executives met weekly over five weeks to collaborate HR and talent issues related to the pandemic.

"This report, which distills hundreds of conversations with HR leaders from around the world, offers practical advice and recommendations for short-term responses and lays the foundation for longer-term work," said Josh Bersin, independent global analyst and dean of the Josh Bersin Academy.

"When we started this work, we saw that HR organizations were grappling with issues around new ways of working, changing financial priorities, and a deeper focus on trust and employee wellbeing. HR professionals were also taking on new roles and responsibilities to support their companies and workforces in new ways. Our hope is that this report can serve as a guide to help leaders shape their responses in the months to come," Bersin said.

Priorities for the "Never Normal"

The report delves into 20 key HR priorities, applicable to companies of all sizes and in any industry segment. These include: continuous, real-time communication with employees; agile problem solving without formal methodologies and processes; the creation of a multi-functional HR structure to facilitate close communications and collaboration with other enterprise functions; and ability to operate under ambiguity.

The report also includes ten case studies highlighting how Banco Santander, PepsiCo, Yum! Brands and other companies have tackled crisis-related challenges and the lessons learned.

One section of the playbook looks at the critical leadership capabilities required for managing in the "never normal" and how HR is working to help supervisors and managers at all levels develop these capabilities, often in real-time. The report ends with checklists of considerations for returning to work, covering areas such as workplace safety, commuting and travel, security, and technology.

"Our Big Reset is essentially a "living lab," said Mark Spratt, vice president of customer success. "We have just embarked on the second sprint of executive working groups and have widened the conversation to include focused collaboration on diversity and inclusion. We'll be reporting on the insights gleaned from these conversations in a second report that will come out later in the Fall. "

To download a copy of the The Big Reset Playbook: What's Working Now, click here.

About the Josh Bersin Academy

The Josh Bersin Academy is the world's first global development academy for HR and talent professionals and a transformation agent for HR organizations. The Academy, which currently has approximately 10,000 members, offers content-rich online programs, a carefully curated library of tools and resources, and a global community that helps HR and talent professionals stay current on the trends and practices needed to drive organizational success in the modern world of work.

The Academy currently offers ten programs: People as a Competitive Advantage; Performance Management Reimagined; The Agile Learning Organization; The HR Technology Workshop; Wellbeing at Work; People Analytics; Voices, Values and HR; and The Remote Work Bootcamp. The Academy's newest program, Resilient HR, will be live on September 16. Memberships are available to individuals, HR teams, and entire HR organizations.

The Academy is created in partnership with Nomadic Learning, a company specializing in integrated digital learning solutions to help individuals adopt new ways of working and transform functions, organizations and businesses. For details and to join, visit www.bersinacademy.com

