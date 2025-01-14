JOSHIN AND AON COLLABORATE TO OFFER SPECIALIZED NEURODIVERSITY SUPPORT SERVICES TO EMPLOYERS

Collaboration delivers strategic Neurodiversity initiatives, with comprehensive support and advanced analytics and insights tailored to both individual and organizational needs.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Joshin, a leading provider of neurodivergent and disability support services, today announced it has collaborated with Aon, a leading global professional services firm.

The effort will make more employers aware of the option to provide specialized neurodiversity resources for employees, family members, caregivers, and people managers. It also will provide employers with access to Aon's advanced analytics and comprehensive reporting tools, thereby enabling a thorough assessment of the efficacy and return on investment of Joshin's services. Additionally, employers will have the opportunity to participate in roundtable discussions with the goal of exchanging insights and developing strategies to address and promote neurodiversity in the workplace.

Joshin provides essential resources and support for individuals with disabilities and neurodivergent conditions in all areas of life. Its holistic, personalized approach fills crucial support gaps at home, work, school, and beyond. As the only employer benefit that consolidates fragmented services for the community, Joshin tailors assistance to each person's unique needs and environment, empowering individuals and fostering positive impact across organizations.

Joshin's comprehensive support covers more than 200 diagnoses, meeting diverse needs across its member base. Of Joshin members, 54% identify as disabled or neurodivergent, 39% are caregivers seeking support, and 28% are managers receiving specialized coaching and training. This wide-ranging support provides clients, from tech companies to retail leaders, with unprecedented insights into their workforce demographics. Joshin's approach is uncovering previously obscured data that helps organizations better understand and support their employees' needs.

In their 2024 Neurodiversity in Business and Work Academic Research, Birkbeck University of London found that neurodivergent workers reported significantly lower levels of wellbeing and psychological safety in the workplace, leading to lower career satisfaction and higher turnover risk compared to their neurotypical colleagues ( Source ). Joshin is making a meaningful impact on this disparity, with 84% of members reporting improved mental wellbeing and 68% improved productivity after working with Joshin Navigators and Coaches.

"Joshin was born out of lived experience and built by a team who've personally navigated many of the obstacles our members face," said Melissa Danielsen, Joshin co-founder and CEO. "We're proud to collaborate with Aon because they recognize the value of Joshin as a stand-alone, community-driven solution for their diverse network of clients and understand the opportunity to meaningfully impact employee populations and company performance."

"Inclusion and diversity are a priority for our firm. One in 4 people have a disability, 1 in 6 are neurodivergent, and 1 in 6 families have a child with complex health needs – yet few employees are comfortable disclosing a condition to their employer," said Rebecca Warnken, senior vice president and inclusive benefits leader at Aon. "Employers are recognizing that traditional benefit offerings and workplace policies need to be more inclusive of neurocognitive differences and abilities, and employers that have taken action are reporting improvements in productivity, engagement, and business performance."

About Joshin

Built by and for the community, Joshin is an all-in-one support system for disability and neurodiversity. The platform connects employees, families, caregivers, and managers with expert coaches, therapists, and service providers, offering continuous support and care for all aspects of life. Partnering with organizations like Best Buy, Hearst and Dropbox, Joshin delivers proactive, workplace solutions for disability and neurodivergence through comprehensive coaching, personalized navigation, digital programs, and community support groups. Learn more at joshin.com .

