JOSHIN AND INTEGRATE AUTISM EMPLOYMENT ADVISORS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO BRING HOLISTIC NEURODIVERSITY SUPPORT SERVICES TO EMPLOYERS

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Joshin, a leading provider of neurodivergent and disability support services, and Integrate Autism Employment Advisors (Integrate), a pioneering non-profit dedicated to creating neuroinclusive workplaces, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming employment and support for neurodivergent individuals.

The partnership combines Integrate's expertise in workplace inclusion and recruitment of neurodivergent talent with Joshin's innovative platform, which provides essential resources and support for individuals with disabilities and neurodivergent conditions through navigation, coaching, training and education. Through the partnership, the two organizations will provide employers with comprehensive solutions that support neurodivergent talent beyond recruitment into ongoing professional development and success in all aspects of life.

This partnership came to fruition through combined support for Hearst's Neurodiversity@Hearst program, which formed at the beginning of 2024 with much success through a joint collaboration between Hearst's benefits team and ESG group to attract, retain, and invest in neurodivergent talent and uncover unmet needs.

"We are committed to doing everything we can to make our colleagues and their loved ones feel included and supported," said Maria Walsh, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Benefits at Hearst. "Being able to consistently evolve our benefit offerings and partnerships, including this partnership between Joshin and Integrate, helps support the evolving needs of our employee population so they can feel their best, both at work and at home."

"By partnering with Integrate Autism Employment Advisors to bring neurodivergent talent through our doors and Joshin to support our existing team members, Hearst is deepening our commitment to fostering an inclusive culture. These partnerships enable us to fully embrace the strengths and unique perspectives neurodivergent individuals bring to our organization," said David Carey, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications at Hearst.

"Sharing their experience and best practices with other employers is a feature of Hearst's approach to neuroinclusion. Integrate is honored to be one of Hearst's select partners in its neuroinclusion efforts along with Joshin, and excited to formalize our partnership with Joshin, allowing us jointly to help other employers follow Hearst's lead," said Marcia Scheiner, Integrate Advisors Founder and President. Companies that prioritize disability inclusion often outperform their peers, reporting 30% higher profit margins, 28% higher revenue, double their net income, and 90% increases in employee retention (Source: Accenture).

"We are immensely proud of our partnership with Hearst, whose leadership is uniting forward-thinking companies like Joshin and Integrate. This collaboration is a testament to the power of working together to make a tremendous impact." Melissa Danielsen, Joshin Co-founder and CEO.

About Joshin

Built by and for the community, Joshin is an all-in-one support system for disability and neurodiversity. The platform connects employees, families, caregivers, and managers with expert coaches, therapists, and service providers, offering continuous support and care for all aspects of life. Partnering with organizations like Best Buy, Hearst and Dropbox, Joshin delivers proactive, workplace solutions for disability and neurodivergence through comprehensive coaching, personalized navigation, digital programs, and community support groups. Learn more at joshin.com.

About Integrate Autism Employment Advisors

Integrate Autism Employment Advisors (Integrate) works with employers to create neuroinclusive workplaces. A non-profit whose vision is inclusive, competitive employment for neurodivergent individuals, Integrate brings decades of corporate experience to help companies identify, recruit and retain talent. Integrate's goal is to make a meaningful impact on the unemployment (and under employment) rate for neurodivergent individuals by changing corporate cultures to include individuals who learn and think differently.

SOURCE Joshin