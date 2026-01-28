Jotform Brings AI-Powered Chatbots to Canva Designs

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jotform has announced the launch of Jotform AI Chatbot for Canva , the first native AI chatbot integration available for Canva designs. This new AI powered chatbot enhances customer engagement by curating an interactive, conversational experience for your viewers.

Built with small businesses, entrepreneurs, service providers, and marketers in mind, Jotform AI Chatbot for Canva transforms static designs into dynamic, conversational experiences. Visitors can ask questions, book appointments, track orders, or submit inquiries in real time, helping businesses improve engagement and streamline support without ever leaving the Canva editor.

"We're thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with Canva as we help expand their artificial intelligence capabilities," said Berkay Aydin, Jotform's Vice President of AI Products. "This new integration unlocks a new generation of digital conversational experiences in Canva."

Jotform AI Chatbot for Canva is designed to feel native to the Canva interface. Users can customize its appearance, including colors, buttons, avatars and welcome messages, directly within Canva to match their chosen theme. The chatbot can also automatically pull relevant text from the design and use it to inform conversations, allowing it to deliver more accurate and personalized responses.

For advanced configuration, users can access Jotform's AI Agent Builder to add knowledge sources, set up automated workflows, connect forms or define custom behaviors. All chatbot conversations are synced with Jotform Conversations, giving users a centralized view of message history and engagement insights.

Driven by valuable feedback from both Canva and Jotform users, this highly requested feature enables Canva users to automate simple form creation processes and further strengthens Jotform's position as a leader in the AI chatbot landscape. To try it out for yourself, click here:

About Jotform

Trusted by over 35 million users worldwide, Jotform is a leading no-code platform that empowers customers to collect data, automate workflows, and deliver better experiences. In addition to best-in-class online forms, Jotform offers AI agents, payment collection, e-signatures, and a wide range of productivity tools for businesses of all sizes.

Media Contact

Chad Reid

VP of Marketing, Jotform

[email protected]

SOURCE Jotform