Jotform Celebrates 20 Years of Empowering Organizations to Build Better Workflows

From a simple form builder to a powerful automation platform, Jotform reflects on two decades of growth and looks ahead to the future of work.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jotform, the leading online form builder and workflow automation platform, today announced its 20th anniversary , marking two decades of helping entrepreneurs, SMBs and enterprise organizations collect data, automate processes, and get work done more efficiently.

Before 2006, creating online forms was a burdensome process that required skilled developers and manual tedium. Jotform was founded to fix this problem and allow for simple form creation for anyone.

Today, Jotform is a global platform trusted by 35+ million users worldwide. Jotform's full suite of productivity tools provide the digital workflow foundation teams need to compete in tomorrow's marketplace.

"It's hard to believe this year marks Jotform's 20th anniversary," said Aytkein Tank, Jotform's founder and CEO. "What started as a need to automate form creation has grown into a full-fledged business that covers data collection, management and workflows, empowering millions of users worldwide. Jotform's growth is a reminder that great product development comes from solving real work challenges."

Two Decades of Product Innovation

For 20 years, Jotform has consistently expanded its product suite to meet the needs of modern organizations; the result is a comprehensive ecosystem of no-code solutions.

Key milestones in Jotform's product journey include

The introduction of advanced form logic and conditional workflows

Secure, certified, compliance-ready solutions designed for regulated industries

Innovating solutions – and remote/touchless features – to aid the Coronavirus response

A suite of AI-assisted products that enable end-to-end workflow automation without writing code

Over the years, Jotform's third-party integrations — including solutions like Google Drive, Dropbox, Salesforce, HubSpot, Mailchimp, Microsoft Teams, and Slack — have given users unprecedented flexibility for syncing form submissions.

Moreover the company has the largest collection of payment processing integrations in the industry, featuring the world's top brands. These relationships have enabled billions of dollars in customer payments to flow through the platform.

Collectively, these innovations have helped global teams focus on the work that matters most.

Global Reach & Team Growth

Key Jotform stats

35+ million users worldwide

$2 billion collected through payment forms annually

190+ countries

300K AI Agent conversations annually

600+ employees

Seven global offices

248% revenue growth since 2021

Supporting Positive Business Outcomes Across 40+ Industries

Jotform's technology plays a key role in use cases covering more than 40 global industries, with the nonprofit, healthcare, education, and government sectors leading the way. These industries trust Jotform for everything from streamlining donation management to handling patient intake to building and managing contracts.

The common thread among the four industries in particular has been a strength of Jotform's these past two decades: secure data collection and efficient workflows.

Across thousands of customer stories and uses, organizations of all shapes and sizes have grown with Jotform, learning to operate more effectively and deliver better customer experiences over the years.

Looking Forward

In the future, workflows will grow more autonomous (and complex). Jotform's investment in intelligent product experiences will empower users to adapt for growth.

Tank feels the company's recent advances in smart automation and agentic AI will help teams connect tools, design scalable processes and ultimately gain a competitive edge.

"Looking forward, we're going to push the limits of workflow automation and AI-enhanced productivity. The future belongs to tools that remove friction instead of adding complexity, so Jotform will continue to build flexible, no-code solutions that help organizations scale and solve tomorrow's problems."

With a strong foundation built on usability, security, and flexibility, the company remains focused on the future. Keeping product-led growth and customer-first innovation as its north star, Jotform is poised to grow as a best-in-class solution over the coming 20 years.

For more information about Jotform and its 20-year journey, visit jotform.com .

About Jotform

Trusted by over 35 million users worldwide, Jotform is a leading no-code platform that empowers customers to collect data, automate workflows, and deliver better experiences. In addition to best-in-class online forms, Jotform offers AI agents, payment collection, e-signatures, and a wide range of productivity tools for businesses of all sizes.

Media Contact

Chad Reid

VP of Marketing, Jotform

[email protected]

SOURCE Jotform