Jotform Launches Workflows: A Powerful No-Code Automation Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jotform, a leading online form builder, is proud to announce the launch of Jotform Workflows , a powerful automation solution designed to help organizations operate more efficiently by streamlining complex processes with adaptable workflows. The new product is a transformative evolution of what was formerly Jotform Approvals, introducing a suite of features that enable users to automate entire processes without writing a single line of code.

With Jotform Workflows, organizations can now receive payments, request signatures, integrate their favorite apps, set up advanced approval systems, and automate a variety of other tasks — all in an easy-to-use, visual workflow builder.

"Jotform Workflows bridges the gap between traditional workflow management and business process management software," said Aytekin Tank, CEO of Jotform. "We're committed to helping customers simplify and automate their tasks, making workflows more efficient and accessible to everyone."

Key features of Jotform Workflows include

Turn forms into flows: Effortlessly connect multiple forms, trigger actions with conditional logic and build advanced workflows in minutes.

Streamline task assignments: Assign tasks and manage progress easily, without the hassle of manual follow-ups. Automatically notify clients or team members when tasks are assigned, track progress from anywhere and ensure that every step is completed on time.

Integrate with apps: Connect your workflows with the tools you already use — including Google Drive, Slack, Airtable and more. Automate data sharing to streamline collaboration and keep your team in sync.

Request and receive payments: Add payment requests to any stage of your workflow. Get paid through popular platforms like Square, Stripe, Authorize.net and PayPal — while paying no extra transaction fees to Jotform.

Add payment requests to any stage of your workflow. Get paid through popular platforms like Square, Stripe, Authorize.net and PayPal — while paying no extra transaction fees to Jotform. Automate approval processes: Simplify decision-making by automating group and individual approvals. No more back-and-forth emails — team members are automatically notified when their input is needed, and progress is easy to track in Jotform Inbox or Jotform Tables .

Jotform Workflows comes at no additional cost to Jotform users, making professional-level workflow automation accessible to businesses of all sizes. Enterprise customers also have access to exclusive features, including unlimited workflow runs, white-labeling options, and more.

"As digital transformation accelerates, Jotform Workflows offers an intuitive solution for automating tasks that were once manual and time-consuming," said Tank. "I believe this product will not only save users time and money, but inspire them to rethink how they manage their processes, driving greater efficiency and innovation."

