JOTO PR Disruptors™ has signed Alpha Structural, a Los Angeles-based engineering firm recognized for its expertise in structural repair, foundation engineering, and seismic safety, to build national visibility around the importance of infrastructure integrity.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As discussions around infrastructure and environmental hazards intensify, the need for structural safety has never been more critical, especially in regions prone to seismic activity such as California, Alaska, Washington, and Oregon. At the center of this conversation is Alpha Structural, a leading Southern California engineering and construction firm specializing in foundation repair, hillside stabilization, and seismic retrofitting. JOTO PR Disruptors™ has officially partnered with the trusted structural solutions authority, Alpha Structural. The firm's mission to protect homes, businesses, and communities from collapse through engineering excellence perfectly aligns with JOTO's Anti-PR® philosophy, which focuses on elevating proven experts who drive meaningful change.

“In an era of constant talk, Alpha Structural is about action and results. They are on the front lines, literally reinforcing the foundations of our communities.”

"In an era of constant talk, Alpha Structural is about action and results. They are on the front lines, literally reinforcing the foundations of our communities," said Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist for JOTO PR™. "They've built their reputation on integrity and engineering excellence—two things that deserve a national spotlight."

The partnership will leverage JOTO PR's proprietary Anti-PR® strategy to amplify Alpha Structural's expertise in national and trade media. The campaign will shape the conversation around building safety and regulatory reform, positioning the firm's leadership as essential voices in the push for more resilient infrastructure, especially as recent events highlight the urgency of seismic preparedness.

"Alpha Structural is the definition of trusted expertise," Helms continued. "While others debate, they are building, securing, and protecting. They don't just see a problem; they engineer the solution. Our goal is to ensure that their critical knowledge reaches a wider audience, from homeowners to policymakers, to prevent disaster before it strikes."

For over three decades, Alpha Structural has been a trusted authority in Southern California, designing and rebuilding critical infrastructure to protect against seismic threats and other environmental hazards. Their work is a crucial component in the broader effort to create more resilient cities.

About JOTO PR Disruptors™

JOTO PR Disruptors™ is the Anti-PR® agency behind some of the fastest-growing tech and innovation brands in the U.S. By applying crisis management techniques and modern media algorithms, JOTO PR creates third-party credibility campaigns that produce measurable results and build undeniable market influence. Learn more at www.jotopr.com

About Alpha Structural

Alpha Structural is a California-based engineering and construction firm specializing in structural repair, foundation solutions, and hillside stabilization for residential and commercial properties. For over 30 years, the firm has been a trusted authority in protecting communities from collapse and environmental hazards through engineering excellence. For more information, visit https://www.alphastructural.com/.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR ™

727-777-4629

Jotopr.com

SOURCE JOTO PR