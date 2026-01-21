JotPsych Debuts JotAudit, Turning Behavioral-Health Documentation Into a Standardized, AI-Driven Audit System

Most AI scribes simply record an encounter and create a note based on a simple template. JotPsych's new JotAudit feature instead tailors each note to the CPT code of the encounter, ensuring documentation is aligned with payer and audit requirements from the outset.

Specifically:

Notes are written based on documentation and audit guidance from payers

Notes are automatically audited before they are signed for compliance

Clinic owners can define how notes are reviewed and gated before submission to payers

The key breakthrough is that JotAudit does not sit downstream of documentation or billing. It operates inside the clinical note itself, evaluating each encounter in real time against payer rules, regulatory standards, and clinic-defined requirements. By the time a clinician signs a note, the documentation has already been structured, evaluated, and scored—before any claim is submitted.

"We are collapsing what used to be a fractured system," said Nathan Peereboom, CEO and co-founder of JotPsych. "Clinical documentation, payer rules, compliance standards, and audit defense are no longer separate domains. With JotAudit, they become a single, standardized process that runs continuously while clinicians work."

An Audit Engine That Learns Payer Rules and Can Be Infinitely Customized by Clinics

The foundation of JotAudit is JotPsych's payer-aware documentation layer, rolled out in late 2025. The system encodes the rulebooks of major payers and professional bodies directly into the note-writing experience.

JotPsych now applies more than 150 rules from the AMA, APA, Cigna, Aetna, Optum, CMS, and other regulatory sources to every behavioral-health encounter note. These rules—and their underlying citations—are visible, traceable, and updated as payer requirements evolve.

Rules are fully transparent. Clinics gain real-time visibility into organization-wide risk patterns, clinician-level documentation trends, and payer-specific vulnerabilities—before downstream exposure occurs.

Clinics can also add, modify, or disable rules to reflect their specific reimbursement environments. Internal documentation standards, payer contracts, supervision requirements, medical-necessity frameworks, and compliance manuals can all be uploaded and converted into enforceable audit logic that becomes part of daily documentation workflows.

"Our goal is not to impose one universal standard," Peereboom said. "It's to give each clinic the power to define its own standard and operationalize it automatically across every clinician, every visit type, every payer, and every location."

The result is a dramatic reduction in documentation variation across clinicians and locations—one of the behavioral-health industry's most persistent compliance challenges.

"We've scribed over two million encounters and spent thousands of hours with clinicians," said Jackson Bierfeldt, CTO and co-founder of JotPsych. "We've also reviewed and machine-processed thousands of pages of regulator and payer documentation to align clinical encounters with the standards that govern them."

A Documentation Engine Built Into Every Note That Catches Errors Before Claim Submission

After helping craft the note itself, the same 150+ rule set evaluates documentation as it is written, immediately flagging gaps that would typically surface months later as denials, down-codes, or audit findings.

Unlike traditional audit tools that analyze claims only after submission, JotAudit runs continuously, both during and immediately after the encounter.

Clinicians and billers can correct CPT code issues or documentation omissions with a single click, re-analyze notes after updates, and learn how to conduct future visits in line with payer procedure requirements.

Continuous Improvement Built Directly Into Clinical Workflows

The result is an always-on audit and improvement layer embedded directly into clinical work. Clinicians receive immediate, contextual feedback when required elements are missing, diagnoses don't align with visit types, time components are unclear, or wording introduces unnecessary risk.

At the same time, supervisors and clinic leaders gain longitudinal insight into documentation quality. JotAudit highlights where teams improve, where variation persists, and how compliance posture evolves over time.

"It's impossible to manage audit risk manually across thousands of payer rules," Bierfeldt said. "So we embed audit intelligence directly into the work itself. Every note becomes an opportunity to improve documentation quality and reduce risk."

A New Standard for Audit-Native Documentation in Behavioral Health

With JotAudit, JotPsych now delivers a platform that unifies documentation, payer compliance, audit risk management, and organizational standardization—beginning at the moment of care, not months later in the billing cycle.

"We're building the infrastructure behavioral health has always needed," Bierfeldt said. "Standardization when you want it. Customization when you need it. And audit intelligence built into every note."

JotAudit is now available to all JotPsych clinics.

