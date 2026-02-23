JotPsych Launches Integrated E-Prescribing for Behavioral Health

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JotPsych today announced JotRx, an integrated e-prescribing system that lets clinicians move from session recording to note completion to prescription, all without leaving the patient record.

With JotRx, JotPsych now operates as a full clinical and revenue-cycle platform for behavioral-health prescribers. What began as a documentation engine built specifically for behavioral health now includes scheduling and calendar management, patient communications, structured forms and testing instruments, lab order generation, payer-aware documentation and audit intelligence ( JotAudit ), integrated billing and claims management, and certified e-prescribing. Clinicians can manage the entire lifecycle of care, from intake to prescription to compliant claim submission, within a single, connected patient record.

One Unified System

Many behavioral-health prescribers still juggle multiple systems: one for documentation, another for e-prescribing, and sometimes a third for billing. Each handoff adds time, friction, and risk of stale information. JotRx eliminates that fragmentation by tying prescribing directly to the patient record.

"Prescribers were already spending their entire session inside JotPsych," said Nathan Peereboom, CEO and co-founder of JotPsych. "Recording, documenting, reviewing history, checking compliance. That's most of their clinical day. They kept telling us: just let us prescribe here too. So we built it."

Prescribing From the Patient Record

JotRx is built into JotPsych at the patient level so clinicians can launch prescribing in the flow of care without changing how they run sessions.

Specifically:

Launch from where you work. Clinicians access the patient's prescribing record directly from the patient page, opening a secure DoseSpot prescribing window without leaving JotPsych.

Clinicians access the patient's prescribing record directly from the patient page, opening a secure DoseSpot prescribing window without leaving JotPsych. No separate login. Once a prescriber completes setup, DoseSpot is connected to their JotPsych account. No re-authentication required.

Once a prescriber completes setup, DoseSpot is connected to their JotPsych account. No re-authentication required. Medication stays in sync. Prescriptions written in DoseSpot flow back into JotPsych so the patient's medication list stays current alongside the chart. Medication decisions are immediately reflected in the clinical note and available for coding, medical-necessity validation, and audit logic inside JotAudit.

Prescriptions written in DoseSpot flow back into JotPsych so the patient's medication list stays current alongside the chart. Medication decisions are immediately reflected in the clinical note and available for coding, medical-necessity validation, and audit logic inside JotAudit. Full e-prescribing capabilities. Access DoseSpot's complete Surescripts-certified network, including EPCS for Schedule II–V controlled substances, pharmacy search, drug-drug interaction alerts, and formulary checks.

"Clinicians want one system they can work out of," said Jackson Bierfeldt, CTO and co-founder of JotPsych. "When prescribing lives next to the note and the patient history, the whole workflow gets simpler. That's what we're building."

Certified, Secure E-Prescribing Through DoseSpot

JotRx is delivered through a partnership with DoseSpot (PRN Software), integrating the certified DoseSpot 8.0 EPCS module into JotPsych's native platform. DoseSpot provides access to the Surescripts-certified network supporting NewRx, RxRenewal, CancelRx, RxChange, RxFill, formulary checks, eligibility, medication history, and EPCS for Schedule II–V medications. The integration maintains certified transaction structures, provider directory compliance, and secure message transmission standards.

In connection with this launch, JotPsych underwent an independent 21 CFR 1311 integration review conducted by Drummond Group. The review evaluated user provisioning, logical access controls, prescription creation and signing workflows, two-factor authentication, audit logging, and reporting. Drummond Group assessed that JotPsych's integration meets the intent of the requirements of 21 CFR 1311 for the creation and electronic transmission of controlled substance prescriptions.

"DoseSpot brings a mature, Surescripts-certified prescribing infrastructure," said Jackson Bierfeldt, CTO and co-founder of JotPsych. "By integrating it directly into the JotPsych patient record and RCM engine, we've created a prescribing workflow that is both compliant and financially aligned."

Cleaner Claims, Less Audit Exposure

For clinics using JotPsych's RCM services, JotRx creates a closed loop between prescribing, documentation, and reimbursement. Because prescriptions sync back into the patient record, medication management services, complexity indicators, and controlled-substance documentation are captured in a way that supports accurate CPT coding and claim defensibility. This reduces discrepancies between what was prescribed, what was documented, and what was billed.

JotPsych estimates that eliminating duplicate patient lookup and system-switching can save prescribers approximately 2–4 minutes per prescribing event, translating to 30–100 minutes saved per week for active prescribers. Combined with reduced claim edits and fewer documentation-related denials, the operational impact extends beyond time savings into measurable revenue protection.

"A lot of our clinicians chose JotPsych over their EHR's built-in scribe because ours is actually built for behavioral health," Bierfeldt said. "Now they're using us for more than scribing. And we want to keep earning that by building the workflows they actually need."

"We started by being the best at documentation for behavioral health, and our users kept telling us what they needed next," Peereboom said. "E-prescribing is a big one."

JotRx is now available to all JotPsych users.

About JotPsych

JotPsych (SmartScribe Corp) is an AI-powered RCM and billing platform for behavioral health that integrates payer-aware clinical scribing with audit intelligence, certified e-prescribing, scheduling, patient communications, structured forms, lab order generation, and advanced document creation—ensuring documentation is compliant, claim-ready, and directly connected to the prescribing workflow. For more information, visit www.jotpsych.com .

