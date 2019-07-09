JouleSmart Names John DeMaio President And CEO

" I am honored to lead the JouleSmart team into the future. Our founders, Dennis Quinn, Maria Fields, and Patrick O'Neill have provided an incredible foundation and we are fortunate that they will continue to contribute to our success as our Chief Strategy Officer, SVP of Business Development, and COO respectively. I look forward to partnering with our highly engaged Board, our remarkably talented senior leadership team, and our fantastic employees to accelerate growth through the delivery of intelligently engineered, creatively structured and digitally driven energy and sustainability solutions into the severely underserved small and medium business segments of the economy," said DeMaio.

Prior to joining JouleSmart, DeMaio was General Manager of Siemens Smart Infrastructure. He is known as a hands-on and high intensity team-builder, motivator, and business transformation specialist with a history of positive and sustainable YOY results in growth, profit, efficiency, and morale. DeMaio has led public & private organizations through complex restructurings including challenging operational turnarounds; establishing new avenues for recurring revenue and growth, driving innovation and creativity, revamping go-to-market strategies, and recharging the corporate culture and employee engagement.

"Our unique and proprietary technology platform goes far beyond simple energy savings to vastly improve the physical environment and deliver broad operational cost reductions via cloud-connected, real-time, smart building management systems. Our no out-of-pocket performance-based solution elevates the infrastructure of this backbone of the American economy in a way that contributes positively to local communities, reduces strain on the grid, connects buildings digitally, and allows small business and franchise owners to focus on their core missions – serving their communities," said DeMaio.

Based in Portland, Oregon, JouleSmart was founded to make Enterprise level building technology accessible to small and medium-sized businesses. JouleSmart's cloud-based software enables them to manage, monitor and control energy consumption at their client's facilities all across the country. The platform transforms small to mid-sized businesses' underperforming buildings into intelligent, productive, efficient and comfortable places of business. At the heart of JouleSmart's Solution is the Integrated Intelligence Gateway™, a proprietary software and hardware platform. JouleSmart's Active Oversight ™ provides 24/7 monitoring to maintain a high-performance building. The benefits of the intelligent building include improvements to the bottom line, employee productivity, customer comfort, and a reduced carbon footprint. For more information visit the website at www.joulesmart.com

For More Information Contact:

John Heitkemper

john@mediacabin.com

503-703-1911

SOURCE JouleSmart

Related Links

http://www.joulesmart.com

