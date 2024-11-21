Journa Unveils Bondia™: A Daily Synbiotic Medical Food for the Dietary Management of Bone Loss Associated with Menopause, Weight, and Aging

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Journa is excited to announce the introduction of Bondia™, scientifically formulated daily synbiotic medical food designed to support bone health and slow bone loss associated with menopause, weight and aging. Now available for purchase at www.journahealth.com.

Developed by Solarea Bio, an emerging biotechnology company, Bondia™ leverages the proprietary MicroScape™ Technology, which identifies and optimizes beneficial microbes naturally present in fruits and vegetables to create clinically effective medical foods. This breakthrough harnesses the potential of the natural microbiome to deliver clinically validated health benefits.

Bondia™ has undergone rigorous scientific evaluation, including a double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial involving 286 women. The study demonstrated Bondia™'s ability to slow bone loss in a prespecified population. The results are pending peer review and publication. Designed for daily consumption, Bondia™ offers a convenient, natural and clinically effective option for individuals seeking to manage bone health concerns.

"The rigorous scientific evaluation of Bondia™, including a double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial involving 286 women, demonstrates its effectiveness in slowing bone loss in a prespecified population," said Ilissa Larimore, Chief Commercial Officer. "This offers a compelling option for those seeking to proactively manage their bone health."

*About Journa:*

Journa is a consumer health brand pioneered by Solarea Bio, a Boston-based commercial-stage biotechnology company.

