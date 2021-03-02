Journal of Healthcare Management Standards Leading in Solutions for Turbulent Times

DALLAS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare organizations around the world have been facing a triple threat for years; decreasing financial resources, workforce shortages and aging populations. Bold steps must be taken to improve healthcare in a sustainable manner. A new academic publication launching this month, The Journal of Healthcare Management Standards (JHMS), is leading the way by providing innovative research in healthcare organization management and standardization.

Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Sharon Kleefield, from Harvard Medical School, and former Director of Healthcare Quality at Harvard Medical International explains, "While there are publications that address healthcare administration and clinical aspects of care, journals that specifically explore the role of standardization in healthcare organization management are scarce. The journal includes rigorously vetted scholarship that leads to improvements in healthcare delivery and patient outcomes."

This week, the JHMS begins accepting peer-reviewed manuscripts, position papers, book reviews and case studies. The scope of research includes topics that address how standardization and process improvement effects of healthcare organization management. Within this broad scope includes current themes such as pandemic response and management, telemedicine, healthcare quality management, patient-centered care, supply chain planning and oversight, and patient and workforce safety.

Dr. Veronica Muzquiz Edwards, CEO of the Healthcare Standards Institute and Chair of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Technical Committee 304 for Healthcare Organization Management emphasizes, "The journal is a much-needed platform for experts to share evidence-based research that leads to healthcare organization management improvements. We are on the leading edge of modern movements in healthcare."

The Journal is the official publication of the Healthcare Standards Institute (HSI) and is aligned with HSI's objective to develop American national standards and educational resources for healthcare organization management. Importantly, HSI is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) as an American Standards Developer, which is committed to enhancing quality of care, safety, and well-being of individuals through knowledge sharing and standardization. HSI is also a member of the U.S. Technical Advisory Group for the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Technical Committee 304 (Healthcare Organization Management), which serves as the leading international, non-governmental organization to develop voluntary, consensus-based, International Standards. Through these relationships HSI cultivates collaborations with key institutions globally and welcomes international submissions.

