JOURNAL OF TRANSLATIONAL MEDICINE PUBLISHES PAPER HIGHLIGHTING POTENTIAL OF THE ELEPHAS LIVE™ PLATFORM TO TRANSFORM IMMUNOTHERAPY OUTCOMES

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elephas Biosciences Corporation (Elephas), a privately held leader in precision oncology, today announced the publication of a foundational paper in Journal of Translational Medicine. The paper demonstrates how the Elephas Live™ Platform enables live tumor profiling for immunotherapy response prediction by analyzing cytokine activity in live tumor fragments (LTFs). This pioneering approach provides real-time insights into how individual tumors react to immunotherapy.

"This marks an important moment for Elephas," said Maneesh Arora, Founder and CEO. "We are deeply grateful to the authors and the Journal of Translational Medicine for recognizing and sharing this important work. This paper validates our approach of using live tumor tissue for immunotherapy response prediction and highlights the strength of our science and its potential to transform cancer care."

This publication coincides with Elephas' international expansion and builds on the momentum of its recent $42 million Series B2 financing. In addition, at the recent SITC Annual Meeting, Elephas unveiled new data demonstrating a strong correlation between ex vivo cytokine responses and clinical outcomes. The data is expected to be published later this year in the second half of 2026.

"The collaboration brought together an exceptional group of leaders in immuno-oncology," said Hinco Gierman, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Elephas and co-author of the study. "For the first time, we demonstrate our novel approach can accurately measure response to checkpoint inhibitors from a small core needle biopsy sample. This gives our platform potential for use with metastatic cancer patients in a standard of care setting."

View the open access paper on Journal of Translational Medicine website here: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12967-025-07378-2

About Elephas

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, with the number of patients projected to triple by 2060. Despite a significant increase in the number of available immunotherapies, only 1 in 5 patients receiving immunotherapy obtain a response and many who may respond are not eligible for therapy due to lack of accurate predictive biomarkers. With the mission to tackle this massive dilemma, Elephas has developed an ex-vivo platform to assess how live patient biopsies respond to immunotherapies. By preserving the native tumor microenvironment from a live core needle biopsy and using a novel method to address tumor heterogeneity, the Elephas Live platform enables a real-time characterization of immune response. To learn more, visit www.elephas.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Journal of Translational Medicine

Journal of Translational Medicine is an open access journal publishing articles focusing on information derived from human experimentation so as to optimize the communication between basic and clinical science.

