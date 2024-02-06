Journalism, Identity & Work: A conversation about separating your job from your self-worth

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For many, journalism is not just a job; it is a calling. And the high intensity nature of the work of a journalist often means that our job becomes a central part of our identity.

Join the National Press Club Journalism Institute at noon ET on Friday, Feb. 16, for a conversation with a journalist and a psychologist on managing your career in a time of media turmoil. Registration is open .

In this free, 45-minute webinar, we'll explore how to disentangle your identity and feelings of self-worth from work, as well as questions to ask yourself as you think about your journalism career in the short and long term.

Participants will learn:

How to know when passion for your work crosses into overtaking your identity

How to cope with the personal pain of a layoff and questions to ask yourself in the time after

How to manage the potential of burnout due deadlines and media turmoil

Where to find resources for support, whether it is a career coach, a therapist or a support network

Speakers:

Dr. Janna Koretz , psychologist and the founder of Azimuth

, psychologist and the founder of Kate Woodsome , journalist and filmmaker

About the National Press Club Journalism Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

The Institute depends on grants, foundation funds, and contributions from individuals like you. Your donation today allows the Institute to offer the majority of its programming at no cost.

Contact: Beth Francesco, executive director, [email protected]

