Journalist Death Toll In Hamas-Israel War Reaches 18; Including 14 Palestinians

National Press Club

18 Oct, 2023, 14:36 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the massive and tragic loss of life among journalists covering the war between Hamas and Israel.

"We are learning more about the large number of journalists reported killed during the war between Israel and Hamas. Most of them are Palestinians and they are dying in Gaza from airstrikes. For the first days of the war we were not hearing about any Israeli journalists killed. We now know that at least three were killed in the initial Hamas attacks. They were among the first journalists killed, but. because of the circumstances (one was at the music festival, one was on a kibbutz) there was  a delay in their identification.

"We now also know that five of the journalists killed are women – three Palestinian and two Israeli. And at least two of the crew seriously injured in Lebanon on Friday were women.

"There are many other journalists injured, some are missing and presumed held hostage. It's almost certain the number of journalists killed will increase as an invasion of Gaza is looming. The street-by-street fighting will produce extremely dangerous conditions for journalists, and we are concerned for their safety and for that of all involved. We are also concerned that there is some evidence of journalists being targeted in a brutal form of censorship.

"As U.S. government officials meet with the Israeli government at the highest levels starting today, we urge that they raise the issue of journalist safety for the protection of all journalists working in the field."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization, the Club is a strong voice for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes a more participatory democracy through a free and independent press. The NPCJI is the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

