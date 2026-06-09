Journalist Request Platform Connectively Surpasses 100,000 Users

The journalist request platform, revived by Featured in 2026, continues to grow — connecting subject-matter experts with journalists and publishers seeking credible sources.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectively, the journalist request platform that connects subject-matter experts with journalists and publishers, has surpassed 100,000 users. The milestone reflects the platform's continued growth following its 2026 revival under Featured, the AI co-pilot for PR, which owns and operates Connectively as a standalone product within its portfolio.

Connectively was discontinued in 2024 under its previous owner. Featured acquired the platform the following year and revived it in 2026, migrating the system it had operated for more than four years — every media opportunity, profile, subscription, and workflow — to the Connectively name, logo, and URL. That platform, now serving a community that has surpassed 100,000 users, connects a subject-matter expert with a publisher every six seconds and helps 2,500 publishers fill content gaps with expert-led articles.

Connectively, the journalist request platform revived by Featured in 2026, has surpassed 100,000 users. Post this

As a journalist request platform, Connectively gives subject-matter experts a single place to find and respond to requests from journalists and publishers seeking expert sources. Experts browse opportunities, filter by topic and outlet, and submit pitches directly within the platform; in return, publishers receive credible, ready-to-publish insights from real human experts.

"Connectively was discontinued before we acquired it, and bringing it back was a deliberate choice," said Brett Farmiloe, founder and CEO of Featured. "There's a large community of experts and publishers who prefer to source media opportunities inside a platform, and surpassing 100,000 users tells us Connectively isn't just back — it's growing. It's here to stay as a journalist request platform within Featured's portfolio."

Connectively operates alongside Help a Reporter Out (HARO), the email-based journalist request service Featured revived in 2025, giving experts a choice in how they source media opportunities: inside a platform with Connectively, or by email with HARO. Both are owned and operated by Featured, which launched on June 2, 2026 as the AI co-pilot for PR — a platform that helps PR professionals and subject-matter experts land media placements, build brand authority, and grow AI visibility.

Connectively is available now at connectively.us.

About Connectively

Connectively is a journalist request platform that connects subject-matter experts with journalists and publishers seeking credible sources. Discontinued under previous ownership in 2024, Connectively was acquired by Featured in 2025 and revived in 2026, when Featured migrated its established platform to the brand. Connectively connects an expert with a publisher every six seconds, serves more than 100,000 users, and helps 2,500 publishers fill content gaps with expert-led articles. It operates as a standalone product within Featured's portfolio. Learn more at connectively.us.

About Featured

Featured is the AI co-pilot for PR — a platform that helps PR professionals and subject-matter experts land media placements, build brand authority, and grow AI visibility. The company owns and operates HARO (Help a Reporter Out) and Connectively as standalone products within its portfolio. Learn more at featured.com.

About Help a Reporter Out (HARO)

Help a Reporter Out (HARO) is a free, email-based service that connects journalists with expert sources. Founded in 2008 and revived by Featured in 2025, HARO serves a community of 800,000+ sources and 75,000+ journalists. Learn more at helpareporter.com.

Media Contact: Brett Farmiloe, [email protected]

SOURCE Featured.com