Journalist Yuyu Dong's Detention Extended Two Months By China

30 Dec, 2023, 14:54 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the extended detention of Chinese journalist Yuyu Dong.

"We have learned through the family of Chinese journalist Yuyu Dong that his unjust detention has been extended two months. We had expected a verdict Dec. 27.

This extension will now push Yuyu's detention beyond the anniversary date of his arrest in 2022. He will have been held for two years without being convicted of a crime. This is outrageous. He has not seen or spoken to his family during that time. The lack of a conviction and continued detention extensions show this to be a political rather than a legal process.

"Great nations do not keep their citizens in prison like this. It is time for China to step up and release Yuyu to his family. Journalism is not a crime."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged, global citizenry through an independent and free press. The NPCJI is the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club.

