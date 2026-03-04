Broadcast Journalist and Author Joan Lunden to Discuss Her Memoir and Career at National Press Club, Mar. 19

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Journalist and former Good Morning America host Joan Lunden will discuss her memoir, "Joan: Life Beyond the Script," at a Headliners Book Event on Thursday, March 19 at 6:00 p.m.

Lunden has reported from around the world, interviewed presidents and global leaders, and brought national attention to critical issues in health, family, and women's empowerment. She was co-host of Good Morning America 1980-1997. As a health and senior advocate, Lunden has testified before the Food and Drug Administration for mandatory mammogram reporting and before the Congressional House Ways and Means Committee in support of expanding the Family and Medical Leave Act.

The event will include a discussion with the author and a book signing. Ticket prices are $5 for National Press Club members and $10 for general admission. To submit a question in advance, please put "JOAN" in the subject line and email to [email protected]. The deadline for submitting questions is 4 p.m. on the day of the event.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C. Registration is required for entry.

