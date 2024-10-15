Journey Into Panda Ridge: Panda Camera Launches at the San Diego Zoo

Panda Fans Can Tune in to Watch the Charismatic Pair, Bringing the Wonder of These Beloved Animals Anywhere

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the San Diego Zoo is excited to launch its giant panda live camera, enabling people around the globe to virtually connect with Xin Bao and Yun Chuan. Viewers can enter their world and marvel as the pandas tumble, climb, explore, nap, and munch on bamboo across their dynamic habitats.

Yun Chuan (pronounced yoon chu-an), one of the two giant pandas to be cared for by San Diego Zoo. Credit: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

Xin Bao and Yun Chuan have acclimated beautifully to their expansive, bamboo-filled homes and now their playful antics and natural behaviors can be observed from anywhere, offering a unique glimpse into the lives of these charismatic giants. Plus, with the giant panda cam available 24/7, viewers can enjoy a front-row seat to Xin Bao and Yun Chuan's daily adventures at any time.

Xin Bao, a four-year-old female panda born at Wolong Shenshuping Panda Base, is easily recognized by her large, round face and big ears. She is very active and alert and is an excellent climber. Yun Chuan, a five-year-old male, is the grandson of Bai Yun and Gao Gao, two giant pandas that thrived at the San Diego Zoo for decades. His mother Zhen Zhen was born at the Zoo in 2007. He's identifiable by his long, slightly pointed nose.

Viewers can head to www.sandiegozoo.org/pandacam to access the giant panda cam, now live. Guests planning a trip to visit the duo in person at Panda Ridge can find out more information on how to see them at www.sdzwa.org/giantpandas.

DOWNLOAD VIDEO AT: www.sandiegozoowildlifealliance.org/pr/panda-camera

Link includes:

B-roll from giant panda cam of Yun Chuan and Xin Bao at San Diego Zoo

About San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, a nonprofit conservation leader, inspires passion for nature and collaboration for a healthier world. The Alliance supports innovative conservation science through global partnerships and groundbreaking efforts at the world-famous San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park, both leading zoological institutions and accredited botanical gardens. Through wildlife care expertise, cutting-edge science and continued collaboration, more than 44 endangered species have been reintroduced to native habitats. The Alliance reaches over 1 billion people annually through its two conservation parks and media channels in 150 countries, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Explorers television, available in children's hospitals across 14 countries. Wildlife Allies—members, donors and guests—make success possible.

PERMITTED USE: Images and video(s) are provided to the media solely for reproduction, public display, and distribution in a professional journalistic non-commercial and non-sponsored context in connection with newspaper, magazine, broadcast media (radio, television) or internet media (ad enabled blog, webcasts, webinars, podcasts). Image(s) and video(s) may not be made available for public or commercial download, licensing or sale.

ADDITIONAL LIMITATION: Media acknowledges and agrees that San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance specifically does not grant a right to sublicense any image and/or video without the prior express written consent of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in each instance and at its sole discretion.

REQUIRED CREDIT AND CAPTION: All image and/or video uses must bear the copyright notice and/or be properly credited to the relevant photographer, as shown in the image metadata, and must be accompanied by a caption that makes reference to the San Diego Zoo and/or San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Any uses in which the image and/or video appears without proper copyright notice, photographer credit and a caption referencing the San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and/or San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance are subject to paid licensing.

AP PERMITTED USE: Specific to the Associated Press ("AP") only, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has provided to the AP one or more photograph(s) and/or video(s) for distribution by the AP to its subscribers and customers solely for editorial publication. San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is the sole copyright owner of the photograph(s) and/or video(s) furnished to AP for editorial publication by AP and its subscribers and customers in all media now known or hereafter created. Said content is a factually accurate rendering of what it depicts and has not been modified or augmented except for standard cropping and toning.

CONTACT: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

Public Relations

619-685-3291

[email protected]

sdzwa.org

SOURCE San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance