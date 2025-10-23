Shawn Dixon Named President and CEO of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is proud to announce the appointment of Shawn Dixon as its new president and chief executive officer. Following an extensive global search conducted by Korn Ferry, Dixon was selected to lead the organization into its next chapter. Having served as interim president and CEO for the past seven months, and with nine years of dedicated service to the organization as chief operating officer before that, Dixon brings a wealth of experience, vision, and a deep connection to the San Diego community.

Shawn Dixon, president and CEO, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

A long-time advocate for wildlife conservation and a proud San Diegan, Dixon has been a driving force behind San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's mission to create a world where all life thrives. His leadership has been instrumental in connecting the organization's global conservation efforts with the guest experience at the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park, which welcome 5.5 million visitors annually.

"Shawn's deep roots in the San Diego community, combined with his exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to our mission, made him the clear choice to lead San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance," said Steve Simpson, chair of the board of trustees. "After an extensive global search, it became evident that Shawn's vision, passion, and ability to inspire collaboration were exactly what we needed to guide the organization into the future."

Dixon's contributions and commitment to the San Diego region extend far beyond his work with San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. He serves on several local boards and committees, including the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Committee and the San Diego Tourism Authority, where he is the immediate past chair of the board of directors. A member of San Diego Rotary Club 33, Dixon is a passionate advocate for the community and its role in advancing conservation efforts here and around the world.

"I am deeply honored to lead San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and to continue building on our legacy of conservation and community impact," said Dixon. "San Diego is not just where we're headquartered—it's where we live, and it's a community that has embraced our mission to protect wildlife and inspire action. Together, we can create a brighter future for all life on Earth."

During his tenure as chief operating officer, Dixon oversaw transformative projects at the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park, including the development of Conrad Prebys Africa Rocks, Walkabout Australia, Denny Sanford Wildlife Explorers Basecamp, and the largest project in the history of the organization, Denny Sanford Elephant Valley, which is slated to open at the Safari Park in early 2026. His leadership has also strengthened partnerships with local, national, and international organizations, furthering the organization's global reach and influence.

With more than two decades of experience in the hospitality and tourism industries, including leadership roles with Hilton Hotels & Resorts and Vail Resorts Inc., Dixon brings a wealth of expertise in creating impactful, lifelong experiences for guests. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from California State University, Sacramento, and is a professional fellow of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

