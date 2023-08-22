Journey.ai, Inc, Biometric Authentication Capabilities Launch with Avaya Hybrid Cloud Services

Avaya Customers Can Now Leverage Cloud-Based Passwordless Authentication Solutions for Contact Center Agents, Reducing Fraud and Unlocking Significant Efficiency Gains

DENVER, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Journey.ai, Inc (DBA: Journey), a groundbreaking cybersecurity software business, is expanding its suite of capabilities with Avaya, a leading contact center company. Journey's biometric authentication technology is now available with Avaya Hybrid Cloud Services (HCS), enabling Avaya premise-based contact centers to authenticate agents using biometrics instead of passwords, providing more robust security and an enhanced agent experience.

Journey's biometric authentication use case with Avaya HCS enables agents to authenticate into their agent desktop applications biometrically. Journey's Passwordless Agent Authentication capabilities enable a simple face scan to replace passwords. This helps agents log in quickly and eliminates password resets, which cost about $70 - $80 per reset. Furthermore, using biometric authentication helps protect corporate data by eliminating the risk of compromised and/or shared passwords, which has caused serious data breaches in recent months.

An optional feature includes Continuous Biometric Authentication, which checks for the right face periodically throughout the day to ensure only legitimate agents are in front of corporate assets and data by enabling the detection of multiple faces looking at the agent's desktop. This feature provides Supervisors with a dashboard that displays the authentication events of their agent teams, enables better security by ensuring the wrong face can't authenticate into corporate assets, and saves agent time from reauthenticating into applications throughout the day.

"At Avaya, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that enable our partners to thrive in today's dynamic marketplace," said Emir Susic, Global Vice President, Avaya Customer Experience Services. "We are delighted to partner with Journey on this innovative approach to providing contact centers access to more robust and efficient security. With our shared commitment to 'Innovation without Disruption,' we stand ready to support any future digital journey our customers envision."

"We are proud to work with Avaya in providing customers quick, cost-effective identity solutions leveraging Journey's Trusted Identity Platform," said Brett Shockley, Co-Founder and CEO, of Journey. "Enabling biometric authentication in HCS is a game changer for contact centers that want to operate more securely and efficiently. Our patented Zero Knowledge Network® enables a wide range of SaaS identity solutions, and Journey's biometric authentication is a great way to achieve both better security and a far better user experience."

In coming months, additional Journey identity solutions like Customer Authentication will be available in HCS, powered by Journey's patented Zero Knowledge Network®, which grants Avaya customers seamless access to the full array of smart device capabilities, such as facial biometrics and document scanning, while standardizing how customers request, collect, encrypt, and route sensitive information – eliminating the need for intermediaries to see or store it. Journey's growing patent and trademark portfolio provides a solid foundation for its award-winning solutions and reinforces its commitment to safeguarding data.

