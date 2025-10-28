Joy, Lights and Santa Sights: Snowflake Lane Returns for the Holidays

Now in its 21st year, the captivating nightly parade spreads holiday cheer from the day after Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the Pacific Northwest's most beloved holiday traditions is back for its 21st year. Presented by The Bellevue Collection and the Kemper Freeman family, Snowflake Lane is a can't-miss holiday production featuring a colorful light show and a spectacular cast of dancers and costumed characters. The nightly parade runs from Friday, Nov. 28 through Wednesday, Dec. 24 on Bellevue Way between NE 4th and NE 8th Streets. Starting at 7 p.m., guests are welcome to watch from designated viewing areas along Lincoln Square and the sidewalks on either side of Bellevue Way. For more information on Snowflake Lane and insider tips before you go, visit snowflakelane.com.

Snowflake Lane presented by The Bellevue Collection. Photo credit: Chance Merchant

"For more than two decades, the community has come together to experience Snowflake Lane, and every year it's heartwarming to see," said Jennifer Leavitt, senior vice president of marketing for The Bellevue Collection. "We're proud to carry on this beloved tradition and deeply grateful to our performers, production team and the Kemper Freeman family for continuing to bring the season's magic and wonder to life."

For 27 consecutive nights from Black Friday through Christmas Eve, the streets of Bellevue transform into a winter wonderland, complete with sparkling lights, falling snow, festive floats, holiday performers, joyful music and even a visit from Santa. Produced locally by Greg Thompson Productions, the annual spectacle features a talented cast of dancers and performers—mostly students—who dazzle guests as toy drummers, jingle belle dancers, snow princesses and more. Other Snowflake Lane fun facts include:

Nearly 400,000 guests visit Snowflake Lane each year over nearly a month

It snows nightly at the parade with help from more than 55 snow machines

Two hundred and fifty paid cast members perform nightly as Toy Drummers, Jinglettes, Snow Princesses, Sugar Plum Fairies, Snow Flurry Color Guard, Polar Bear, Teddy Bear and more

Performers hand out nearly 80,000 pieces of candy each year

The drumline goes through around 100 drumsticks per season

The Bellevue Collection's Kemper Freeman, chairman and CEO, was inspired to create Snowflake Lane after visiting New York City's Fifth Avenue and Chicago's Magnificent Mile in the early 2000s. He then set out to bring a similarly enchanting holiday experience to the Pacific Northwest. What began in 2005 as a small sidewalk performance has grown into an enduring tradition that continues to delight hundreds of thousands of local and national visitors each year, while staying true to its original vision.

In addition to Snowflake Lane, The Bellevue Collection will also offer the following holiday programming:

Santa Photos at Snowflake Lane Factory (Nov. 28-Dec. 24, Bellevue Square Center Court, Second Level) – Children and families can pose for a photo with Santa inside the Snowflake Lane Factory. Learn more at bellevuecollection.com/holiday.

Children and families can pose for a photo with Santa inside the Snowflake Lane Factory. Learn more at bellevuecollection.com/holiday. Bellevue Place Wintergarden Tree Lighting (Friday, Nov. 28) – Following the first night of the Snowflake Lane parade, guests are invited to watch Santa count down to the lighting of a 30-foot holiday tree, complete with pictures with Santa and characters, plus music, cocoa and cookies.

Following the first night of the Snowflake Lane parade, guests are invited to watch Santa count down to the lighting of a 30-foot holiday tree, complete with pictures with Santa and characters, plus music, cocoa and cookies. Snowflake Lane Getaway Hotel Packages – Bellevue is the perfect drivable getaway for holiday shopping, dining and relaxing with friends and family. Book a weekend getaway at any of The Collection's three on-site luxury hotels, including Hyatt Regency Bellevue, The Westin Bellevue or W Bellevue, and receive a $100 Bellevue Collection gift card per night stay to shop and dine at The Bellevue Collection. To book a room or for more information, visit bellevuecollection.com/getaway.

Bellevue is the perfect drivable getaway for holiday shopping, dining and relaxing with friends and family. Book a weekend getaway at any of The Collection's three on-site luxury hotels, including Hyatt Regency Bellevue, The Westin Bellevue or W Bellevue, and receive a $100 Bellevue Collection gift card per night stay to shop and dine at The Bellevue Collection. To book a room or for more information, visit bellevuecollection.com/getaway. Holiday Entertainment (Dec. 1-5 and Dec. 8-12) – Enjoy holiday music as local school choirs and orchestras perform in Bellevue Square's Center Court. For details, visit bellevuecollection.com/holiday.

Enjoy holiday music as local school choirs and orchestras perform in Bellevue Square's Center Court. For details, visit bellevuecollection.com/holiday. Season of Celebrations (Nov. 24-Dec. 24) – Visit Bellevue Square Center Court to engage with Season of Celebrations, a 20-foot immersive screen to learn about celebrations around the world.

For more information about Snowflake Lane, visit snowflakelane.com, and for holiday happenings, visit bellevuecollection.com/holiday.

To learn more about the parade, holiday hours and more, visit bellevuecollection.com. Media assets are available, including Snowflake Lane videos and photos here (photo credit: Chance Merchant).

About The Bellevue Collection/Kemper Development Company

Located in the heart of Bellevue, Wash., The Bellevue Collection comprises three developments owned by family-operated Kemper Development Company and affiliates. The first is Bellevue Square, a super-regional upscale shopping center, which is joined by Bellevue Place, a mixed-use property featuring Hyatt Regency Bellevue and small boutiques. The third development, Lincoln Square, is anchored by Cinemark & Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square, The Westin Bellevue, W Bellevue, restaurants and home furnishing stores, along with premier office space and luxury high-rise residences. Combined, The Bellevue Collection features more than 200 shops, The Dining District with over 50 restaurants and entertainment venues, 1,100 luxury hotel rooms and 12,500 free retail parking spaces all in one place—making it the region's largest shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment destination. For more information, visit bellevuecollection.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, or X.

SOURCE Kemper Development Company