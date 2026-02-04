Lunar New Year at The Bellevue Collection Celebrates Good Fortune, Health and Togetherness

Welcome the Year of the Horse with a day of music, dance and family-friendly fun in Bellevue Square's Center Court

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunar New Year at The Bellevue Collection returns Saturday, Feb. 21 to ring in the Year of the Horse. The annual event transforms Bellevue Square into a colorful showcase of culture and tradition. From 11 a.m-6 p.m., guests can enjoy hands-on activities and live performances of dance, music, martial arts and more to honor the rich traditions of Lunar New Year. The festivities are made possible through partnerships with the Seattle Chinese Culture and Arts Association (SCCAA) and The Overseas Community Affairs Council – Republic of China (Taiwan).

The Lunar New Year celebration is fit for all ages with activities including:

Live Stage Performances at Bellevue Square's Center Court: Enjoy martial arts, music, dance and visual arts on Saturday, Feb. 21 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Enjoy martial arts, music, dance and visual arts on Saturday, Feb. 21 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Cultural Activities: Explore arts and crafts, Chinese calligraphy, traditional knot tying, giveaways and more throughout the shopping center on Saturday, Feb. 21 from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Explore arts and crafts, Chinese calligraphy, traditional knot tying, giveaways and more throughout the shopping center on Saturday, Feb. 21 from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Décor and Displays : From Feb. 17 to March 1, experience Lunar New Year décor throughout Bellevue Square.

: From Feb. 17 to March 1, experience Lunar New Year décor throughout Bellevue Square. Photo Ops : Discover festive augmented reality photo opportunities and Lunar New Year pop spot to snap a photo with large cherry blossom trees from Feb. 17 to March 1.

: Discover festive augmented reality photo opportunities and Lunar New Year pop spot to snap a photo with large cherry blossom trees from Feb. 17 to March 1. Interactive Screen: Explore traditions from Chinese New Year, Vietnamese New Year (Tết) and Korean New Year (Seollal) on the interactive screen in Bellevue Square's Center Court from Feb. 17 to March 1.

"This celebration brings people together in a way that is both meaningful and joyful," said Jennifer Leavitt, senior vice president of marketing for The Bellevue Collection. "It's a chance for families to enjoy Lunar New Year together while learning about traditions that emphasize good fortune, health and togetherness."

Visitors can continue festivities with a variety of dining options throughout The Bellevue Collection, offering flavors inspired by Lunar New traditions. See a full guide of Lunar New Year dining offerings here, including sit down restaurants, sweet treats and quick sips and bites.

For more information on Lunar New Year at The Bellevue Collection, visit bellevuecollection.com/lunarnewyear and download imagery here, photo credit Chance Merchant and Vivian Hsu Photography, as noted in each file name.

About The Bellevue Collection/Kemper Development Company

Located in the heart of Bellevue, Wash., The Bellevue Collection comprises three developments owned by family-operated Kemper Development Company and affiliates. The first is Bellevue Square, a super-regional upscale shopping center, which is joined by Bellevue Place, a mixed-use property featuring Hyatt Regency Bellevue and small boutiques. The third development, Lincoln Square, is anchored by The Westin Bellevue and W Bellevue, along with a large collection of restaurants, entertainment venues, retail, premier office space and luxury high-rise residences. Combined, The Bellevue Collection features more than 200 shops, The Dining District with over 50 restaurants and entertainment venues, 1,100 luxury hotel rooms and 12,500 free retail parking spaces all in one place—making it the region's largest shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment destination. For more information, visit bellevuecollection.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, or X.

