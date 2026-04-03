Joy Organics Announces Permanent Price Reduction Across Premium USDA-Certified Organic CBD Tincture Line

Expanded access to premium organic CBD with new everyday pricing

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy Organics, a leader in the premium CBD industry, has officially announced a permanent price reduction for its entire line of Broad and Full Spectrum CBD Tinctures. By optimizing sourcing and production efficiencies, the company is passing direct savings to consumers, making high-potency, organic wellness more accessible than ever.

Joy Organics

While the pricing has shifted, the brand's rigorous quality standards remain unchanged. Every tincture in the collection continues to feature USDA-certified organic hemp, comprehensive third-party lab testing, and the industry-leading transparency Joy Organics is known for.

New Everyday Pricing Structure

The updated pricing applies across all concentrations, delivering consistent value no matter your preferred strength. The 450mg tincture is now priced at $34.95, down from $39.95. The 900mg tincture is now $49.95, previously $59.95. The 1350mg tincture is now $69.95, reduced from $79.95. The 2250mg tincture is now available for $89.95, down from $99.95.

"Our mission has always been to provide the highest-quality CBD products on the market, but we know that cost can be a barrier to consistent wellness," said Todd Smith, Co-Founder of Joy Organics. "As we've grown, we've found new ways to improve our production and sourcing. We felt it was only right to pass those efficiencies directly to our customers. You shouldn't have to choose between a price that fits your budget and the organic purity your body deserves."

The new pricing is effective immediately and applies to both the Broad Spectrum (0.0% THC) and Full Spectrum (< 0.3% THC) varieties, available in all signature flavors.

Customers can shop the updated collection now at Joy Organics Tincture Collection.

Founded with a mission to make high-quality wellness products accessible and trustworthy, Joy Organics is committed to transparency, innovation, and purpose-driven practices. Known for premium USDA-certified organic hemp-derived formulations and rigorous testing standards, the company continues to support everyday wellness through thoughtful sourcing, rigorous quality standards, and a customer-first approach.

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SOURCE Joy Organics