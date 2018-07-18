Joy Organics Announces the World's First Zero-THC CBD Energy Drink Mix

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy Organics announced today the world's first zero-THC CBD energy drink mix. The CBD Energy + Focus Energy Drink and Recovery Mix is designed to enhance anyone's workout and provides improved workout recovery.

The CBD Energy + Focus Drink helps improve focus and mental clarity. It contains 75mg of caffeine, which is a natural carrier of CBD. This synergistic relationship can create greater focus and motivation, which ultimately leads to a better workout. CBD also been shown to increase flexibility and mobility, and reduce joint pain.

In addition, some of the most common issues people face during a workout and post-workout phase are muscle cramps and soreness, nausea, rapid breathing, inflammation and stomach pain. This is all due to the buildup of lactic acid in the bloodstream. CBD counters lactic acid production and hastens the body's clearance of it to reduce these symptoms.

"There are a great number of possible benefits that CBD offers to a workout and athletic performance, including assistance in weight loss efforts, insulin control, cortisol reduction for improved muscle building and maintenance, and it's a great anti-inflammatory," stated Joy Smith, founder of Joy Organics. "We are thrilled to add such an exciting product to our premier line of CBD products and to be able to support athletes and fitness buffs with a delicious, all-natural drink that improves both their workout and recovery."

The CBD Energy + Focus Drink comes in packet form that easily mixes with water for a delicious-tasting drink to be consumed 30-60 minutes prior to or after an intense workout. It is derived of full-spectrum zero-THC water-soluble powder, which contains 12.5mg cannabidiol (CBD) as well as other minor cannabinoids, such as CBG, CBN and CBC, and 40 naturally present terpenes. It also contains a blend of amino acids and vitamins.

"There are many people who suffer from cannabis allergies and are sensitive to THC, so it was important for us to provide a product that could help those with THC sensitivities, but who could still benefit from the array of other cannabinoids included in our product," continued Joy.

Joy Organics opened its first retail store in July. The family founded the company after Joy experienced difficulty sleeping and severe pain after a shoulder injury, which wasn't responding to traditional pain medication. After trying numerous other CBD products on the market and finding that the majority didn't work, Joy set out to create one that did.

All Joy Organics products are Full-Spectrum, THC-free, Gluten-free, organic and contain no pesticides or GMO. All are organically grown, made in the USA and Farm Bill-compliant. Its soft gels, dog treats, salve and new energy drink are developed using water-soluble nano-emulsion technology, which transforms active compounds into nano-sized emulsions. Because each hemp oil droplet is between four to 200 times smaller than the industry standard, Joy's products are more easily absorbed for more immediate results.

Current Joy Organic products include CBD oil tinctures, CBD soft gels, a CBD salve and CBD dog treats and a pet tincture. The CBD Energy + Focus Drink Mix is now available via the company's website for $19.75 for five packets; $35 for 10 packets and $60 for 20 packets, or individually for $3.95 each.

For more information on Joy Organics and its products, go to https://joyorganics.com.

About Joy Organics

Joy Organics is a family owned and operated business that was founded to help improve people's health and quality of life by creating the most pure, organic and bioavailable full-spectrum cannabinoid products on the market at an affordable price.

Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Joy Organics is not only committed to helping people live happier, healthier lives, it is also dedicated to giving back to the community whether by giving free products to families who cannot afford them or by giving a portion of sales to deserving non-profit organizations.

Joy's products contain ZERO THC and can be shipped to all 50 states.

For more information on Joy Organics and its products, go to https://joyorganics.com or visit the company's social media pages: Twitter @myjoyorganics, Facebook @joyorganics and Instagram @joyorganics

Media Contact: Kelly Reeves, KLR Communications - kellyr@klrpr.com, 949-769-3663

