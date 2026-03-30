Joy to Midtown Manhattan! Jollibee Expands Its New York City Footprint, with New East 42nd Street Location Set to Welcome Guests on March 31, 2026

New store will be just steps from famed NYC landmark, Grand Central Station, as Jollibee continues to take the Big Apple 'by swarm' with its great-tasting food and always joyful customer service.

WEST COVINA, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready, Midtown Manhattan! Jollibee, the beloved global restaurant brand known for its world-famous Chickenjoy fried chicken, is spreading its joy in the Big Apple, with the opening of its newest Manhattan location on March 31, 2026. Located at 14 East 42nd Street between Fifth and Madison Avenues in the heart of Midtown, the new Jollibee is just steps from Grand Central Station, the city's iconic landmark that welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors daily. The opening marks the joyful dining brand's third Manhattan outpost, offering another convenient option for residents, commuters and tourists, alike, to experience the delicious food and heartfelt hospitality that have made Jollibee a global phenomenon.

Jollibee's signature crispy and juicy Chickenjoy fried chicken brings joy with every bite. Joy to Midtown Manhattan: Jollibee's new East 42nd Street location opens on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

Twice crowned "the best fast-food fried chicken in America" by USA TODAY, Jollibee sets itself apart by delivering on superior taste and quality with every menu item it serves. The buzzworthy brand is known for blending bold flavors, comforting classics, and heartfelt hospitality – crafting a dining experience that's not just a meal, but a joyful celebration.

Jollibee invites first-time guests from around the neighborhood and around the world to taste for themselves why people line up for hours – and even camp out overnight – to be among the first in line. Jollibee's signature menu is jam-packed with flavorful options, including these fan favorites:

Chickenjoy ( Original and Spicy ): The brand's famous bone-in fried chicken that's crispy, juicy, and bursting with flavor; for those who like their Chickenjoy with a bit of heat, the Spicy version is coated in a fiery blend of spices to deliver a bold, crave-worthy kick with every bite. Both options come with a side of silky, savory gravy for dipping – a must for many Jollibee fans!

( ): The brand's famous bone-in fried chicken that's crispy, juicy, and bursting with flavor; for those who like their Chickenjoy with a bit of heat, the Spicy version is coated in a fiery blend of spices to deliver a bold, crave-worthy kick with every bite. Both options come with a side of silky, savory gravy for dipping – a for many Jollibee fans! Chicken Sandwich ( Original and Spicy ): A 100% white-meat chicken breast fillet slow-marinated and double hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside; it is served on a toasted brioche bun spread with Jollibee's signature umami mayo. The spicier version features a sriracha mayo and is topped with fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat.

( ): A 100% white-meat chicken breast fillet slow-marinated and double hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside; it is served on a toasted brioche bun spread with Jollibee's signature umami mayo. The spicier version features a sriracha mayo and is topped with fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat. Peach Mango Pie : This iconic treat features a crispy, golden-brown crust filled with a delightful combination of sweet, juicy peaches and ripe mangoes. The perfect balance of textures and flavors makes this hand-held pie a truly irresistible snack or dessert.

: This iconic treat features a crispy, golden-brown crust filled with a delightful combination of sweet, juicy peaches and ripe mangoes. The perfect balance of textures and flavors makes this hand-held pie a truly irresistible snack or dessert. Pineapple Quencher: Boasting a genuine pineapple flavor that's both vibrant and satisfying, this signature Jollibee beverage is the perfect complement to any Jollibee meal; it also can be enjoyed all on its own as a perfectly refreshing pick-me-up.

For those hungry to experience the new Jollibee Manhattan – East 42nd Street & Fifth Avenue location, here are the key details:

Address: 14 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017

14 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017 Store Hours: 9AM – 12AM (midnight), seven days a week

9AM – 12AM (midnight), seven days a week How to Order: This location will offer dine-in, take-out, online ordering and catering.

"Manhattan, get ready for even more joy! We are truly excited to bring even more 'Jollibee joy' to the Big Apple, especially since it's such a central location that sees such an incredibly diverse mix of people on any given day," said Beth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee. "Our goal is to introduce our beloved brand to new customers, as well as make it convenient for devoted fans across this wonderful city to access their favorite Jollibee dishes, so we couldn't be more excited to extend our joyful dining experience to the Midtown community."

The store's grand opening celebration is sure to be buzzing with the fun and excitement that makes Jollibee openings a memorable occasion for fans of all ages. To amplify the joy, Jollibee will be hosting a three-day promotion, offering special Jollibee goodies for the first 100 in-store customers each day:

Day 1: One year of free Chicken Sandwiches (1 sandwich per month for 12 months) and a commemorative Jollibee " I JB NY " T-shirt (black) – perfect for welcoming those warmer days of Spring.

One year of free (1 sandwich per month for 12 months) a commemorative " " (black) – perfect for welcoming those warmer days of Spring. Day 2: "I JB NY" T-shirt (black) – Bold, fun, and distinctly local, this tee is tailormade for fans who want to show off their New York love, Jollibee style.

(black) – Bold, fun, and distinctly local, this tee is tailormade for fans who want to show off their New York love, Jollibee style. Day 3: Jollibee Athleisure Beanie – Boldly colorful and cool, this cobalt blue beanie combines a cozy vibe with streetwear energy for an eye-catching essential that's made for all-day wear.

Anchored by its iconic Times Square location, the New York City area represents a key growth market for the joyful dining brand. Jollibee continues to demonstrate strong sales momentum, with an average unit volume of $4.5 million, about 2.5 times that of many competitors in the chicken category. The brand looks to further accelerate its expansion in North America with its recently launched Franchising Program. With several multi-unit franchise commitments already in place in key states like California, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington. Jollibee looks forward to spreading its "joy of eating" to many new and existing markets across the country.

Jollibee is the flagship brand of the Jollibee Group, which is on a mission to become one of the top five restaurant companies in the world. Founded in the Philippines over four decades ago, Jollibee believes that great-tasting food knows no boundaries – and neither does its joyful spirit. The brand's signature hospitality is rooted in its culture of warmth and care – welcoming every customer with a smile and making them feel at home from the moment they walk through the door.

As Jollibee continues to take the U.S. 'by swarm', be sure to follow along at @jollibeeusa on TikTok, @jollibeeus on Instagram and @jollibeeus on Facebook to get updates on upcoming store openings, new product launches and other exciting news and announcements. To unlock new and exciting deals and promotions, sign up for Jollibee Rewards, a free loyalty program tailor-made for the brand's super fans.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC) ( the "Company" ) is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. It manages and operates a portfolio which includes 19 brands ( the "Jollibee Group" ) with over 10,000 stores and cafés across 32 countries.

The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine (9) wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five (5) franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S. and in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.

The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Company has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a four-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com.

SOURCE Jollibee