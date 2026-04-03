Joy to Stockton, CA! Jollibee Buzzes into the City Today, April 3, Offering Drive-Thru and In-Store To-Go Service at Launch

Guests can order in-store or via the drive-thru to enjoy signature Jollibee favorites like its mouth-watering Chickenjoy fried chicken, Chicken Sandwiches and iconic Peach Mango Pie. Dine-in and online ordering will be available in the coming weeks.

WEST COVINA, Calif., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jollibee, the global restaurant brand twice-crowned "best fast-food fried chicken in America" by USA TODAY, will open its new store in Stockton, Calif., on Friday, April 3, offering drive-thru and in-store to-go service at launch. This initial phase is designed to ensure maximum speed and convenience for both loyal fans and first-time guests, allowing the restaurant to efficiently accommodate eager customers, while diligently preparing for a full-service launch. In-store dining and online ordering will be available in the coming weeks, providing even more ways to experience the delicious Jollibee difference.

Jollibee's new Stockton, CA location opens on Friday, April 3, 2026. Jollibee's signature crispy and juicy Chickenjoy fried chicken brings joy with every bite.

Conveniently located at 4704 Pacific Avenue at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and March Lane, the new Jollibee has a prime spot in front of Weberstown Mall, one of the area's major retail hubs. Jollibee's new outpost in Stockton further expands its presence in Northern California while bringing the beloved brand's signature "joy of eating" to loyal fans and first-time guests across the Central Valley region.

Celebrated for its crave-worthy menu line-up and warm, welcoming service, Jollibee has built a devoted following from coast to coast. From its mouth-watering Chickenjoy fried chicken and crispy and juicy Chicken Sandwiches to its perfectly sweet Peach Mango Pie, Jollibee continues to generate excitement and gain new fans wherever it opens its doors.

Jollibee invites first-time guests from around the city to taste for themselves why people line up for hours (and even camp out overnight!) to be among the first to get their hands on Jollibee's most beloved menu items, including:

Chickenjoy : Jollibee's signature fried chicken. Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor. Served with a side of silky, savory gravy for dipping, it is a must for many Jollibee fans!

: Jollibee's signature fried chicken. Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor. Served with a side of silky, savory gravy for dipping, it is a for many Jollibee fans! Chicken Sandwich ( Original and Spicy ): A 100% white-meat chicken breast fillet slow-marinated and double hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside; it is served on a toasted brioche bun spread is spread with Jollibee's signature umami mayo. The spicier version features a sriracha mayo and is topped with fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat.

( ): A 100% white-meat chicken breast fillet slow-marinated and double hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside; it is served on a toasted brioche bun spread is spread with Jollibee's signature umami mayo. The spicier version features a sriracha mayo and is topped with fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat. Peach Mango Pie : This iconic treat features a crispy, golden-brown crust filled with a delightful combination of sweet, juicy peaches and ripe mangoes. The perfect balance of textures and flavors makes this hand-held pie a truly irresistible snack or dessert.

: This iconic treat features a crispy, golden-brown crust filled with a delightful combination of sweet, juicy peaches and ripe mangoes. The perfect balance of textures and flavors makes this hand-held pie a truly irresistible snack or dessert. Pineapple Quencher – Boasting a genuine pineapple flavor that's both vibrant and satisfying, this signature Jollibee beverage is the perfect complement to any Jollibee meal; it also can be enjoyed all on its own as a perfectly refreshing pick-me-up.

For those who want to be among the first to check out the new Jollibee – Stockton (Weberstown) location, here are the key details:

Address : 4704 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95207 (in front of Weberstown Mall)

4704 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95207 (in front of Weberstown Mall) Hours of Operation : 9am to 12am (midnight), seven days a week.

9am to 12am (midnight), seven days a week. How to Order: This location will only offer Drive-Thru and In-Store To-Go service at launch; In-Store Dining and Online Ordering (delivery and take-out) will be available in the coming weeks.

"We're excited to bring Jollibee to Stockton and introduce our joyful dining experience to the community," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee. "California has been an incredibly important market for us, and Stockton's diverse and vibrant community makes it a natural fit. We look forward to welcoming both longtime fans and new guests to enjoy our delicious menu and warm hospitality."

For those who haven't yet experienced the fanfare of a Jollibee grand opening, they are famous for being buckets of fun – featuring great food, energetic music and plenty of giveaways. To extend the celebration, Jollibee will be hosting a three-day promotion. Each day, the first 50 take-out customers and first 50 drive-thru customers will be gifted these Jollibee goodies:

Day 1 (April 3) : First 50 Drive-Thru Customers and First 50 Take-Out Customers : One year of free Chickenjoy fried chicken (one 6-piece bucket per month for 12 months) and a classic Jollibee t-shirt in honor of this buzzworthy occasion.

: Day 2 (April 4) : First 50 Drive-Thru Customers : Jollibee Chickenjoy Lover Bucket Hat – This streetwear staple pays homage to Jollibee's most famous menu item to deliver a fun and tasty twist to sunny-day style. First 50 Take-Out Customers : Jollibee Journal – Great for jotting down cravings, goals, and bright ideas, it brings a little extra joy to every page.

: Day 3 (April 5) : First 50 Drive-Thru Customers and First 50 Take-Out Customers : Jollibee Decorative Lights – Light up the night, Jollibee style! Gifted as a set of two, each strand features glowing icons of Jollibee classics – from Chickenjoy Buckets and Peach Mango Pies to Pineapple Quenchers and the Jollibee mascot, himself – to add a fun pop of joy to any space.

: Building on strong demand throughout California, Jollibee will be spreading more joy in the state, with new locations in downtown San Francisco and cities of Elk Grove and Oxnard slated to open soon. The brand continues to see strong sales momentum in North America, with an average unit volume of $4.5 million – approximately 2.5 times that of many competitors in the chicken category. Jollibee is also poised to accelerate growth across the region through its recently launched Franchising Program. In addition to California, the company has several multi-unit franchise commitments already in place in key states like Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington.

Jollibee is the flagship brand of the Jollibee Group, which envisions becoming one of the top-five restaurant companies in the world. Founded in the Philippines over four decades ago, Jollibee believes that great-tasting food and a joyful spirit knows no boundaries. The brand's signature hospitality is rooted in its culture of warmth and care, welcoming every customer with a smile and making them feel at home from the moment they walk through the door.

As Jollibee continues to take the U.S. 'by swarm', be sure to follow along at @jollibeeusa on TikTok, @jollibeeus on Instagram and @jollibeeus on Facebook to get updates on upcoming store openings, new product launches and other exciting news and announcements. To unlock new and exciting deals and promotions, sign up for Jollibee Rewards, a free loyalty program tailor-made for the brand's super fans.

About Jollibee Group

The Jollibee Group (PSE: JFC) is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. Its portfolio includes 19 brands with over 9,900 stores across 33 countries.

The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S. and has recently invested in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.

The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a three-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com.

SOURCE Jollibee