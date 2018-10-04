Joy to the Streamers! 1,000 Dreams Fund Announces 'Stream The Halls' 24-Hour Holiday Charity Fundraiser on Twitch

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF), a national non-profit that provides micro-grants to young women, is getting into the holiday spirit with a festive Stream The Halls (#StreamTheHalls) charity event powered by the Twitch community. All proceeds from this inaugural fundraiser, broadcasting December 18-19 on the homepage of social video service Twitch and featuring popular streamers such as Xmiramira and Tammy_Blackmedia, will go toward the 1DF-Twitch BroadcastHER Grant Program (BroadcastHER Grants) announced earlier this year.

1DF's goal with Stream The Halls is to create an annual event celebrating talented female content creators on the Twitch platform and raise funds for up-and-coming women in the space. Participants, whether by streaming or donating, are supporting the cause by helping gift a talented young woman the ability to pursue her broadcasting dreams.

Funds raised during Stream The Halls will supplement 1DF's first-ever Twitch charity event -- Streams For Dreams, held during Women's History Month 2018 -- which brought in close to $44,000 to support the new 1DF-Twitch BroadcastHER Grant Program. The first 50 grant winners, selected from 600+ applications, were announced on August 1, 2018, during a livestream broadcast from Twitch Headquarters in San Francisco, Calif.

"I'm excited to support Stream The Halls because 1,000 Dreams Fund is changing the world," says Tammy Byerly (Tammy_Blackmedia). "1DF not only inspires young women to succeed, but they turn dreams into reality with financial grants, mentorship, partnerships and a positive and empowering community."

Stream The Halls featured broadcasters are: Tammy_Blackmedia; QuietteShy; ThatViolinChick; Luxxxio; Asteroidea; meganlenius; vannimae; chelleremedy; lara6683; vvildgaming; Mioree; and Xmiramira.

Stream The Halls kicks off on Twitch December 18 at 12 p.m. PST and ends at 12 p.m. PST on December 19. The campaign leverages the reach and impact of 12 popular Twitch broadcasters, who will encourage viewers to donate to the program, and 1DF will provide T-shirts and other items as incentives.

"We are excited to again partner with members of the Twitch community to build on the success of the first Streams for Dreams charity event for a very important cause - the advancement of women in broadcasting and gaming," says 1,000 Dreams Fund Founder and CEO Christie Garton. "We have received 1,000+ applications for funding, underscoring the need for the support we are providing."

Stream the Halls broadcasting schedule

Channel Start Date Start Time End Date End Time twitch.tv/1000dreamsfund December 18th 12:00PM PST December 18th 12:30PM PST twitch.tv/Tammy_Blackmedia December 18th 12:31PM PST December 18th 2:00PM PST twitch.tv/QuietteShy December 18th 2:01PM PST December 18th 4:00PM PST twitch.tv/ThatViolinChick December 18th 4:01PM PST December 18th 6:00PM PST twitch.tv/Luxxxio December 18th 6:01PM PST December 18th 8:00PM PST twitch.tv/Asteroidea December 18th 8:01PM PST December 18th 10:00PM PST twitch.tv/meganlenius December 18th 10:01PM PST December 19th 12:00AM PST twitch.tv/vannimae December 19th 12:01AM PST December 19th 2:00AM PST twitch.tv/chelleremedy December 19th 2:01AM PST December 19th 4:00AM PST twitch.tv/lara6683 December 19th 4:01AM PST December 19th 6:00AM PST twitch.tv/vvildgaming December 19th 6:01AM PST December 19th 8:00AM PST twitch.tv/Mioree December 19th 8:01AM PST December 19th 10:00AM PST twitch.tv/xmiramira December 19th 10:01AM PST December 19th 12:00 PM PST

About the 1,000 Dreams Fund

The 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national scholarship fund for American girls in high school and college. 1DF believes that big expenses should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in November 2015, over $100,000 in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured on Cheddar TV, NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/

