Joy Ventures Rebrands as Corundum Neuroscience, Launching New Venture Builder and Fund to Spur Neuroscience Technology Innovation

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corundum Neuroscience, formerly Joy Ventures, today announced the launch of its new neuroscience-focused venture builder and fund to spur neuroscience research and innovation. The newly rebranded Corundum Neuroscience works with researchers and entrepreneurs with commercially applicable ideas to build and grow companies developing innovative solutions spanning a range of health and disease areas, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, chronic pain, sleep and neurodegenerative disorders.

Corundum Neuroscience's lab-to-life model supports the entire innovation journey, from the earliest stages of research and concept, through commercialization to facilitate the long-term success and impact of its portfolio companies. The decision to transition from Joy Ventures to Corundum Neuroscience signifies the company's sharpened focus on facilitating greater neuroscience research and innovation, with its mission to expand availability of solutions that improve people's daily lives across the globe.

"Corundum Neuroscience bridges the gap between early-stage research and market launch for innovation in the neuroscience technology domain," said Liron Nunez Weissman, CEO of Corundum Neuroscience. "We understand the challenges innovators in this space contend with, and our long-term funding approach provides the flexibility necessary to bring to market solutions that will improve people's health, longevity and happiness."

The Corundum Neuroscience team identifies research, enabling technologies and early-stage startups with high potential for commercial applicability and broad societal impact. The company understands the lengthy development journey for neuroscience innovation, the so-called 'Valley of Death' for life-science startups between discovery and market launch. Corundum's team of researchers, academics and business leaders provides the support and guidance essential for companies to navigate this extensive period of innovation cycles and development required for successful and targeted neuroscience-driven solutions.

"Despite recent advances in neuroscience, it remains a challenging field for investment and commercial success," said Josh Schulman, PhD, Chief Scientist for Corundum Neuroscience. "Our team is fully embedded in the ecosystem, enabling us to take a science-based approach to neuroscience investment, and to provide the strategic direction and support required to translate discoveries into market-ready products."

Corundum Neuroscience now operates under parent company Corundum Innovation, a Japanese-based investment firm providing comprehensive support through research funding, venture investment services and new business consulting. Corundum Neuroscience and sister fund Corundum Systems Biology created the Corundum Convergence Institute (CCI), a US-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization to continue providing funding in the form of research grants in the fields of neuroscience, systems biology and AI-based scientific exploration.

"The key element to success in advancing neuroscience technology is understanding the entire innovation journey from initial hypothesis to introducing an impactful product to market," said Ruthi Aladjem, PhD, Corundum Neuroscience's Chief Product Strategist. "We are already considering the needs of end-users from the earliest research stages, anticipating how solutions can integrate into people's lives to improve outcomes for whole populations."

Corundum Neuroscience's portfolio of companies includes digital self-neuromodulation therapies developer Gray Matters Health, leading provider of therapist-guided neuro-feedback for home use Myndlift, and personalized sleep optimization developer NYX Technologies.

About Corundum Neuroscience

Corundum Neuroscience is a venture builder and fund advancing transformative neuroscience solutions from lab-to-life. The Corundum Neuroscience team combines deep domain expertise with a track-record of venture-building success to accelerate neuroscience solutions across the entire innovation lifecycle. Taking a long-term investment approach, Corundum Neuroscience helps researchers, entrepreneurs and startups develop life-changing solutions that target specific disease areas and outcomes to enhance people's health, longevity and quality of life. Formerly known as Joy Ventures, Corundum Neuroscience launched in September 2023. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

