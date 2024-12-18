JOYBEES NAMES KEN DAYLEY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Highly Respected Executive Brings Direct-to-Consumer Experience to Drive Growth and Innovation to Family-Friendly Footwear Brand

DENVER, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joybees LLC., is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has named Ken Dayley to be the Company's Chief Executive Officer for the casual lifestyle footwear brand founded in 2018 in Denver, Colorado.

Mr. Dayley has more than 15 years of experience successfully marketing and growing well-known direct-to-consumer brands through strategic digital transformations, achieving profitable growth and thriving in an entrepreneurial environment.

Joey Separzadeh, Chairman of the Board of Joybees, said, "We are thrilled to have Ken lead our Company and welcome him into this role at such a pivotal time. His ability to quickly assess and identify the growth potential for Joybees has been impressive. Ken's roots in the casual footwear industry and his direct-to-consumer expertise are exactly what we have been seeking. His global experience and business acumen will ignite our financial performance through broader brand collaborations, expanded distribution, and consumer awareness."

"It's an exciting time as Joybees enters its next phase of growth and development," said Dayley. "By building upon the Company's foundational values, I look forward to leveraging and expanding upon the well-known product offering of Joybees to broaden the awareness and accessibility of the family-friendly footwear brand. In today's economic climate, I believe that with the Board's support, we are well-positioned for continued growth as a leader in the molded footwear business."

Mr. Dayley most recently served as the Chief Digital Officer at Body Art Alliance. From 2018 to 2021, he was instrumental in the consumer PopSockets craze, first as Global E-commerce Director and then as Vice President of Global Direct-to-Consumer. From 2014 to 2018, Dayley provided global digital consulting expertise to the footwear brand New Balance, establishing a data-driven strategic digital growth plan to support robust growth in the U.S. and international expansion in Europe. From 2012 to 2014, Dayley worked as the Digital Development Business Manager for Finish Line, Inc., leading all aspects of new digital business development with an emphasis on affiliate marketing programs. Mr. Dayley graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder – Leeds School of Business.

Joybees is a casual footwear brand known for its distinct honeycomb insole design that's incorporated into a wide range of comfortable, stylish, and affordable shoes for the entire family. The lifestyle brand appeals to a broad spectrum of customers and ensures that consumers can easily access their products. The Company's goal is to continue leading innovations in the injection-molded EVA world. To learn more, visit joybees.com .

