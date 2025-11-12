Joybird Expands Power Reclining Collection, Redefines Modern Relaxation with Handcrafted, Customizable Reclining Sofas, Sectionals, and Chairs

Made in the USA, the new arrivals combine modern design with everyday functionality

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Joybird ( www.joybird.com ), a subsidiary of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, proudly announces the expansion of its power reclining collection to include three new handcrafted, upholstered furniture styles further redefining the aesthetic of modern relaxation. Created for today's design-savvy consumer, the reclining sofas, sectionals, and chairs seamlessly blend modern silhouettes with effortless functionality, providing comfort and sophisticated style. Features include power reclining, concealed controls, hidden charging ports, and adjustable headrests. The three new, upholstered fabric reclining silhouettes (Camden, Fitz, and Corey) will be handcrafted domestically in the USA.

Gifty Walker, Senior Director and General Manager, Joybird, shared, "We're excited to offer our customers a fresh approach to reclining furniture, blending modern design and the personalization they love from Joybird with the practical functionality they need. Our newest additions to the power reclining collection redefine relaxation, elevating both their spaces and their everyday living."

Joybird's newest power reclining offerings are -

The Camden Modular Collection : Available in multiple configurations in 32 top-selling color fabric combinations, including pet-friendly and sustainable options, this contemporary silhouette features concealed, electric-powered, reclining footrests, individually powered seats for personal comfort, and elevating headrests for the ultimate lounging experience.

The Fitz Modular Reclining Sectional : The Fitz is perfect for smaller interiors and offers a more transitional style, featuring a slimmer profile, detachable side arm pillows and plush seated cushions. The Fitz has electric-powered reclining footrests and elevating headrests.

The Corey Swivel Chair (Power Recliner): Its rounded silhouette, swivel base, and concealed power reclining footrest provide comfort and support without sacrificing aesthetics. The Corey is at the crossroads of design and functionality, perfect for the living room, nursery, home office or den.

The three new upholstered fabric silhouettes expand Joybird's power reclining collection, which already features leather options:

The Brock Leather Convertible Sofa & Daybed : Showcasing a low slung profile with overstuffed cushions, this convertible sofa provides an ultra-comfortable place to kick up your heels. Simply press the concealed electric-powered buttons, and the sofa instantly reveals its hidden footrests, turning it into a cozy daybed.

The Nico Collection : Available as a sofa or modular sectional, the Nico features buttery soft leather with concealed electric-powered buttons that let you recline and relax instantly.

Joybird's entire power reclining collection is available for purchase online and in all 15 showrooms. Explore the collection at https://joybird.com/recliner-collection/ .

About Joybird

Founded on the idea that people should never have to settle, but rather, be given the freedom to be boldly original in their spaces, Joybird empowers customers to bring their personal style home with furniture that is customizable, handcrafted, sustainable, and upholstered in just about any color imaginable. Revolutionizing the way you buy furniture with their digital, physical and virtual shopping experiences, Joybird prides itself on its ability to meet the demands and unique tastes of customers while providing a high-quality product that will be enjoyed for years to come. Joybird is a subsidiary of global furniture retailer and manufacturer La-Z-Boy Incorporated. To learn more, visit Joybird.com or a Joybird showroom near you.

