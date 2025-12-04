Joybird Unveils Pantone Color of the Year 2026 Furniture Collection; PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer Transforms Homes Into Sanctuaries of Calm

An ethereal white hue in new textured fabrics invites quiet reflection and modern serenity across 300+ customizable frames; available now

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Joybird ( www.joybird.com ), a subsidiary of La-Z-Boy Incorporated and manufacturer of customizable, modern upholstered furniture, today unveiled its exclusive Pantone Color of the Year 2026 furniture collection in collaboration with Pantone, the global color authority and provider of professional color language standards and digital solutions for the design community. The Joybird x Pantone collection features Pantone Color of the Year 2026 PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer – a billowy white imbued with a feeling of serenity – and PANTONE 14-4510 Aquatic – a complementary soft blue-green that evokes the tranquility of water and sky – in new, luxuriously tactile fabrics across 300+ modern silhouettes. Responding to a culture of overstimulation and relentless urgency, this collection answers the desire for contentment and harmony, fostering calm and relaxation through design and intention. The Joybird x Pantone Color of the Year 2026 collection launches today at www.joybird.com/collaborations/pantone .

Joybird's Bryant Modular Grand Pit Sectional in Pantone Color of the Year 2026 Cloud Dancer.

"Cloud Dancer represents a conscious pause in our frenetic world – allowing us to truly 'center.' The new Joybird x Pantone collection is understated elegance and light," said Gifty Walker, Senior Director and General Manager of Joybird. "Joybird has always been about bold color choices. This collaboration proves that even the most serene palette can be both ethereal and provocative, especially when paired with luxuriously tactile fabrics that create a tranquil atmosphere to reset the moment you sink in."

PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer is available in two, new hand-selected fabrics, Soul and Karina, chosen for their dimensional weave and deeply tactile quality. PANTONE 14-4510 Aquatic can be applied in Karina, Nepal, and Sorrento fabrics. Both new colors are customizable across 300+ modern silhouettes in fabrics that transform simplicity into a sensory experience, elevating everyday moments into opportunities for reset.

New Tactile Fabrics

Karina: Combining silky eyelash and chenille yarns, Karina is a beautifully textured fabric that's exceptionally soft to the touch, while remaining inviting for everyday use.

Soul: With its luxe, soft textured chenille, Soul offers a vintage feel, bringing depth and warmth to any piece it graces.

Nepal: A luxe woven chenille with a contemporary twist, Nepal showcases a unique distressed appearance, offering a soft feel that you just can't keep your hands off of.

Sorrento: A dense, mohair-like velvet, Sorrento brings a luxurious hand and sophisticated touch to your furniture.

An assortment of curated accessories, like tables, lamps, rugs, wall decor and pillows, is available to create complete environments for measured consideration and peace.

PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer is a beautiful evolution from Pantone Color of the Year 2025, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse and adds to Joybird's Spring 2025 collection: PANTONE 18-4417 Tapestry – a meditative deep blue – and PANTONE 17-1608 Heather Rose – antique-inspired pink.

Joybird will support the collaboration through multi-channel marketing including Joybird.com, social media, digital and print media, influencer partnerships, and in-showroom experiences across all 15 nationwide locations. Showrooms across the U.S., including SoHo, Chicago, Austin, Philadelphia, and Downtown Los Angeles, will feature color-drenched, floor-to-ceiling installations designed to immerse customers in the tranquil aesthetic.

"This collaboration is about so much more than adding a new hue to our line," Walker added. "Pantone has identified a cultural moment—a collective desire for peace and unity in our personal spaces. Joybird is bringing that ethereal sense of calm into the most intimate environments at home, fostering the relaxation we're all searching for."

Experience the Joybird x Pantone Color of the Year 2026 collection – and find your calm – at www.joybird.com/collaborations/pantone .

About Joybird

Founded on the idea that people should never have to settle, but rather, be given the freedom to be boldly original in their spaces, Joybird empowers customers to bring their personal style home with furniture that is customizable, handcrafted, sustainable, and upholstered in just about any color imaginable. Revolutionizing the way you buy furniture with their digital, physical and virtual shopping experiences, Joybird prides itself on its ability to meet the demands and unique tastes of customers while providing a high-quality product that will be enjoyed for years to come. For more information, please visit Joybird.com or a Joybird showroom near you.

About Pantone

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color InstituteTM provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at www.pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

