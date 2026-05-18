Joybird Gallery Experience Comes to Furniture Row in Draper, UT

DRAPER, Utah, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Row is excited to introduce a new way for shoppers to experience Joybird, the popular online-only furniture brand known for its modern design, bold color, and custom upholstery options. Shoppers in the Salt Lake area can now explore a curated Joybird gallery inside the Furniture Row Draper store at 54 West Ikea Way, featuring select Joybird pieces that they can sit in, feel, and compare in-person before purchasing,

"Joybird has earned a loyal following with its fresh, customizable furniture, but up until now most customers have only been able to see it on a screen," said Bill Smith, General Manager of Furniture Row. "By bringing a dedicated Joybird gallery into our Draper store, we're giving local shoppers the chance to test-drive these styles in real life, get a feel for the comfort and quality, and shop with a lot more confidence."

The new Joybird gallery at Furniture Row Draper will showcase a rotating selection of best-selling and on-trend pieces, including sofas, sectionals, accent chairs, and occasional tables in a range of fabrics and finishes. Guests can experience Joybird's signature comfort, explore color and fabric combinations, and work with their knowledgeable team to understand sizing, layout, and configuration options before placing Joybird orders.

The Joybird gallery at Furniture Row in Draper is now open to the public. Shoppers are invited to visit, explore the new space, and discover how Joybird's customizable designs can bring a fresh, modern look to any room.

About Furniture Row

Furniture Row offers a vast range of stylish brand name and designer furnishings for every room in your home, all organized into easy-to-navigate sections within a spacious interior. Furniture Row is dedicated to offering customers high-quality furnishings at unbeatable prices, and is renowned for its friendly, knowledgeable sales associates who are dedicated to helping you create the home of your dreams. Visit http://www.FurnitureRow.com.

About Joybird

Joybird is a modern furniture brand founded on the belief that your home should reflect your unique style - never a compromise. Rooted in mid-century and organic modern design, Joybird offers a curated collection of handcrafted sofas, sectionals, chairs, and more, each customizable in an extensive range of fabrics, colors, and finishes. From living room to bedroom to home office, Joybird combines quality craftsmanship with bold, personalized design to help you create a space that is entirely your own.

Contact

Beth Connely

[email protected]

SOURCE Furniture Row