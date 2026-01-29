JOYIN Highlights Its North American Strategy and Retail-Ready Solutions at Toy Fair New York 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JOYIN will participate in Toy Fair New York 2026 at the Javits Center, presenting its retail-ready toy and active play portfolio for the North America market.

Building on its experience supporting major retailers including Walmart, Menards and Lowe's, JOYIN works closely with leading online and brick-and-mortar partners, delivering scalable assortments, compliant packaging, and reliable supply for mass retail, specialty, and e-commerce channels.

As JOYIN’s flagship brand, JOVA brings together sub-brands Vroomix, Ziffy, Play-Act, and Klever Kits across key toy categories. JOYIN makes a strong presence at Spielwarenmesse Nürnberg 2026, marking a major step in its expansion into the European market and showcasing its internationally aligned, retail-ready portfolio.

At the show, JOYIN will place a strong focus on JOVA, its core toy brand platform, alongside SLOOSH, its outdoor and active play brand, offering buyers flexible solutions for core, seasonal, and exclusive programs.

JOVA: JOYIN's Core Toy Brand Platform

At Toy Fair New York 2026, JOYIN will highlight JOVA as its primary toy brand platform designed to support structured assortment development and long-term retail programs.

JOVA is built around a clear, category-driven brand architecture that helps buyers quickly understand positioning, pricing tiers, and merchandising potential across multiple channels.

The platform integrates several key product lines:

Vroomix – Vehicle and transportation-themed toys with strong shelf impact and play-driven appeal

– Vehicle and transportation-themed toys with strong shelf impact and play-driven appeal Klever Kits – Educational and DIY kits supporting creativity, problem-solving, and STEM learning

– Educational and DIY kits supporting creativity, problem-solving, and STEM learning Play-Act – Role-play and early learning toys designed to support language, cognitive, and social development

– Role-play and early learning toys designed to support language, cognitive, and social development Ziffy – Electric ride-on and compact mobility toys for everyday outdoor play

Supported by unified design standards, compliant packaging systems, and coordinated launch planning, JOVA allows retailers to scale programs efficiently while retaining flexibility for exclusive or private-label collaboration.

SLOOSH — Outdoor & Active Play Brand

In addition to JOVA, JOYIN will present SLOOSH, its independent outdoor and active play brand focused on water play, pool inflatables, and seasonal leisure products.

SLOOSH serves as a Spring/Summer traffic driver, offering lifestyle-led items designed for seasonal displays and online campaigns.

North American Market Focus

JOYIN maintains a strong, long-term commitment to the North American market through localized teams, integrated operations, and close retail partnerships.

With a deep understanding of U.S. compliance standards, pricing structures, and merchandising requirements, JOYIN works closely with partners to develop market-aligned assortments.

This localized approach enables consistent quality, efficient execution, and scalable cooperation.

International Showcases

JOYIN has previously presented its latest collections and retail solutions at major international trade shows, including the Spielwarenmesse – Nuremberg International Toy Fair 2026 in Germany, demonstrating its consistent global execution and product readiness.

Why Buyers Work with JOYIN

JOYIN is a U.S. based consumer products company with a growing track record across mass retail, seasonal programs, and private-label collaboration.

Our strengths include:

Experience supporting U.S. retail programs and seasonal initiatives

Strong performance across leading e-commerce platforms , providing consumer-backed insights

, providing consumer-backed insights Flexible capabilities across branded, exclusive, and private-label product development

product development Integrated sourcing and supply chain management with scalable execution

with scalable execution U.S.-based account management and partner support

JOYIN works closely with partners to develop assortments that meet price architecture, margin expectations, and regional market needs, positioning the company as a long-term sourcing partner rather than a one-off vendor.

Exhibition Information

Event: Toy Fair New York 2026

Toy Fair New York 2026 Date: February 14–17, 2026

February 14–17, 2026 Location: Javits Center, New York, USA

Javits Center, New York, USA Booth: 2477

JOYIN welcomes buyers, distributors, and media partners to visit Booth 2477.

About JOYIN

JOYIN is a U.S. Based consumer products company specializing in toys and play-focused brands. With a strong foundation in product development, sourcing, and retail execution, JOYIN supports partners worldwide with scalable, market-ready solutions designed for today's competitive retail environment.

Contact

Media Inquiries:

Isabel Tran

[email protected]

Sales Inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Joyin US Corp