JoyLiving Enterprise Brings Scalable AI Solutions to Strengthen Connection and Care in Senior Communities

The new solution pairs resident check-ins, inbound call handling, and analytics into one ecosystem to help communities reduce staff burden and improve quality of care

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ONSCREEN, the company behind the award-winning Joy AI companion, today unveiled JoyLiving Enterprise, an integrated AI-powered suite of products purpose-built to help senior living operators improve efficiency, lower costs, and deliver higher resident satisfaction.

JoyLiving Enterprise transforms how facilities connect, communicate, and care for residents. Rather than focusing on a single feature, it provides an entire suite that blends automation, conversation, and intelligence into one integrated solution.

At the core of this modular, enterprise-grade system are several interconnected components that work together to streamline operations and elevate the resident experience:

Joy: The AI companion for seniors, developed to have empathetic, supportive conversations that increase independence and wellbeing. Joy plays an integral role in the user experience of JoyReceptionist, JoyCalls, JoyTV and JoyTablet, listed below.

JoyReceptionist: A phone-based AI receptionist that manages inbound calls 24/7 or on demand. JoyReceptionist can be configured to intelligently triage calls, prioritize by urgency, and execute follow-up actions automatically with simple prompts. Its agentic capabilities enable real-world responses, like sending emails or SMS messages, initiating outbound calls to staff or external partners, and even triggering webhooks to third-party systems like ticketing platforms, for a seamless bridge between resident calls and operational action.

JoyCalls: Scheduled outbound check-in calls with residents for conversation, wellness checks, medication reminders, mood checks, and more, that requires no devices, no apps, no Wi-Fi, no setup, and no installation for residents. Simply works with land line and cellular telephones.

JoyTV / JoyTablet: TV-based and Tablet based screen solutions that bring a visual connection to a resident's living quarters. Provides: Video Calls: Authorized contacts can initiate video calls that automatically connect without requiring resident input. Messaging & Reminders: Staff can push personalized announcements or reminders to resident TVs or tablets. Live and Interactive Zoom Classes: Reduce loneliness and isolation, create additional engagement directly from resident rooms. Simple Telehealth Access: Given the platform's easy video calling capabilities, now telehealth can be delivered to residents of any technical ability, from the comfort of their own rooms. Built-in Streaming TV: JoyTV includes free streaming TV with hundreds of channels and movies, searchable by Joy.

TV-based and Tablet based screen solutions that bring a visual connection to a resident's living quarters. Provides: AI for Staff Efficiency: Request Dispatch & Escalation: Resident voice requests are captured and routed to staff Analytics & Insights Dashboard: Tracks sentiment trends, flagged concerns, engagement metrics, and provides alerts to management Personalization & Profiles: Each resident has a profile capturing preferences, language, topics to avoid, and family contacts

APIs & Scalable Infrastructure: Built to deploy across multiple locations, and extendable to integrate with existing systems.

Together, these components give caregivers and administrators real-time visibility into residents' emotional and operational well-being, enabling proactive, compassionate care.

Why Now: The Pressing Need for AI in Senior Care

Across senior living, staff turnover and shortages and growing resident expectations are driving the need for smarter, scalable solutions. Manual workflows, from calling every resident daily to handling inbound calls and requests from residents, consume invaluable staff time. Many communities struggle to reliably track emotional well-being or flag residents at risk.

AI is redefining how senior care is delivered. Leading innovative communities are moving beyond traditional call buttons and care logs toward intelligent systems that engage residents, anticipate needs and make caregiving more personal and efficient. Adopting JoyLiving Enterprise allows operators to automate routine touchpoints, uncover meaningful insights, and foster stronger daily engagement, while reducing labor costs, easing staff workload and enhancing resident satisfaction.

JoyLiving Enterprise delivers a comprehensive set of advantages that set it apart from standalone AI call systems and monitoring tools. The suite ensures constant engagement, with JoyReceptionist managing incoming community calls and JoyCalls providing consistent daily or weekly check-ins to every resident.

Community Onboarding and Deployment

As an AI-first platform, powered by human conversations, JoyLiving Enterprise utilizes conversational data from residents to generate actionable intelligence, identifying sentiments, flagging urgent calls, and routing requests in real time so staff can intervene proactively. It also drives efficiency gains, automating repetitive administrative and communication tasks so staff can devote more attention to high-acuity care and personal relationship-building.

Every JoyLiving Enterprise deployment is initiated by ingesting all the operator's policies, SOPs, FAQs, and more, to customize the platform to the operator's requirements. Upon completing the onboarding process, the community now has fully automated in-bound call handing, saving hundreds of hours per month.

As the community shifts focus to enhancing care and improving experiences for their residents, they can implement tools like JoyCalls, JoyTV, or JoyTablet to automate check-ins with Joy, the senior AI companion. Over time, the platform gets to know residents and becomes more like a companion and friend that supports their aging journey in the community.

"Our long-term vision is for Joy to become a personal assistant for aging adults, a fully agentic AI system that operates securely, intelligently, and at scale," said Costin Tuculescu. "By acting on behalf of each resident, Joy creates consistent support across entire communities, improving satisfaction, streamlining workflows, and setting a new standard for connected senior living."

However, to simplify deployment and reduce the potential complexity of device management, the company offers JoyCalls as its easiest-to-deploy solution to bring AI companionship and support to residents and staff. JoyCalls simply makes phone calls to residents' existing phone devices and requires no training or communication infrastructure upgrades to deploy.

As the community's innovation and digital transformation strategy expands to bring intelligent screens into the living quarters of their residents, JoyTV turns the biggest screen in the home into a wellness device with medication reminders, family video calls, Zoom classes and more, in addition to the powerful conversational check-ins brought by Joy. JoyTablet brings the same capabilities to any Android or iPad device that the operator chooses to deploy.

"Caring for older adults is one of society's greatest responsibilities, and it's time technology reflected that," said Costin Tuculescu, CEO of ONSCREEN. "JoyLiving brings modern AI to the heart of senior care, empowering staff, improving quality of life for residents, and proving that innovation and empathy can evolve together."

ONSCREEN invites senior care operators nationwide to pilot the JoyLiving Enterprise platform and experience firsthand how agentic AI can transform daily operations and resident satisfaction. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the sales team today. Curious what kind of return an investment in JoyLiving Enterprise could yield? Use our ROI calculator tool to find out. Watch the introduction video for JoyLiving Enterprise here: https://youtu.be/m0ziV-NOFRM?si=0Q_DuC7qImzb83b0.

JoyTV includes free streaming TV made possible by PlutoTV.

About JoyLiving ONSCREEN & Joy AI

ONSCREEN is an AgeTech innovator delivering human-centered AI experiences that reduce loneliness, support caregivers, and scale emotional care. The company's flagship product, Joy the AI companion for older adults, has been deployed on TVs, tablets, and now in enterprise settings to bring assisted, proactive connection to older adults. Earlier pilots have shown measurable improvements in emotional well-being and caregiver peace of mind. For more information about ONSCREEN and Joy AI, visit www.onscreeninc.com.

