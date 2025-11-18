JOYROOM Debuts JR-CL30: The First 4-in-1 Starlink Mini Car Adapter

Built for Starlink Mini — Stable Power, Anywhere

The JR-CL30 powers your Starlink Mini via its stable 60W DC output, keeping you online, able to work, and connected on road trips, deep in nature, or in remote locations. Compatible with any 12–24V vehicle outlet—including cars, trucks, and RVs—the adapter offers flexible installation with 3m or 5m DC cables. In addition to powering your Starlink Mini, JR-CL30 features two 45W USB-C ports and a 30W USB-A port for simultaneous charging of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other USB-powered devices on the go. This ensures that all your gear stay charged without compromising connectivity to your Starlink Mini.

Durable, Safe, and Ready for Extremes

Extreme environments demand stronger safety. That's why the JR-CL30 is built with flame-retardant and UV-resistant PVC housing that withstands temperatures over 110°C, and a thicker 18AWG shield cable for superior conductivity. A gasket-sealed barrel jack and vented heat-dissipation structure provide IP67-level water protection and reliable performance down to –30°C. Certified to UL, FCC, CE, and RoHS standards, it delivers long-term reliability you can count on in the great outdoors.

User-Friendly Design – Travel with Confidence

This mini adapter is thoughtfully built for outdoor convenience. A colored LED ring that illuminates in the dark, making it easy to locate charging ports at night. The integrated cable strap keeps the long DC cord neatly organized and tangle-free, while an optional 5-meter cable offers extra reach for larger vehicle or flexible setups. Lightweight, portable, and equipped with a built-in display to monitor your vehicle's voltage, every detail is crafted to take your driving experience to the next level.

Fully Upgraded JR-CL30: Stable Power for Your Starlink Mini

Connection worries? Solved. The JR-CL30 has been fully upgraded to keep your Starlink Mini powered reliably under even the most challenging conditions. JOYROOM has tackled car charger issues, such as loose connections and overheating risks.

The adapter features optimized spring contacts, high-quality copper alloy connectors, a flame-retardant PC body, and integrated 10A fuses for each output, ensuring confidence during every charge. Most importantly, each unit undergoes rigorous quality control to guarantee that it meets strict performance standards before leaving the factory. These comprehensive upgrades keep your Starlink Mini connected, eliminate your low-battery anxiety, and let you focus on your adventures without interruptions.

Perfect for Travel, Road trips and RVs

Whether you're setting up a Starlink Mini during a cross-country RV trip, charging your phone on a weekend escape, or powering multiple devices in the wild, the JR-CL30 delivers fast and stable charging with ease. Its compact design, multi-port functionality, and 12–24V compatibility make it the ideal companion for tech-savvy travelers.

Availability and Pricing

The all-new JR-CL30 4-in-1 Starlink Mini Car Adapter is now available on Amazon, retailing for $34.99.

About JOYROOM

Founded in 2009, JOYROOM is a global consumer electronics brand loved by young people in over 130 countries and regions. Guided by a belief in innovation, creativity, and a relentless pursuit of perfection, we design products that fit seamlessly into modern life. With every detail centered on your experience, we aim to deliver quality you can trust and a more joyful way to live with technology.

Stay connected with us:

Instagram: @joyroom_global

Website: www.joyroom.com

Press Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE JOYROOM