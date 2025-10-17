JOYROOM PODIX 140W 5-Port GaN Charger Wraps Up Blockbuster Kickstarter Campaign with 6633% Funding Success

"We are deeply grateful to our backers for believing in PODIX and helping us bring smarter charging to life," said Steven, JOYROOM's Director of Brand Marketing. "PODIX is more than just a charger—it's a leap toward effortless power management that blends seamlessly into modern workspaces and home environments. This overwhelming support fuels our commitment to innovation and inspires us to keep pushing boundaries in desktop charging technology."

Launched on September 16, 2025, PODIX made an explosive debut, securing $100,000 in its first week alone. Its success was amplified by enthusiastic coverage from international tech media outlets such as Phandroid and The Gadgeteer, along with endorsements from leading tech influencers, cementing its status as a standout tech accessory in the global market.

PODIX redefines next-generation desktop power with a sleek, space-saving design, advanced GaN technology, and multi-device flexibility—all in one compact hub. It features:

Dual auto-retract USB-C cables for extended reach and clutter-free convenience

180° rotation and tri-magnetic base for flexible positioning and one-handed cable control

140W total output across five ports ( 3 × USB-C, 2 × USB-A ), meeting the power needs of up to five devices at once

Real-time 1.54-inch LCD screen power tracking of total and per-port output, with animated emojis for a personalized visual charging experience

Intelligent power distribution and safety monitoring to protect connected devices and optimize charging efficiency

Designed for modern workspaces, PODIX transforms any desk into a streamlined charging hub. Whether fast-charging a MacBook Pro to 50% in just 25 minutes or powering multiple devices at once, PODIX delivers speed, safety, and style. Beyond performance, PODIX is built for durability—having passed four rigorous reliability tests, including over 10,000 cable bends and a 3.3-foot drop test, ensuring stable performance for years to come.

Following the campaign's close, JOYROOM will begin shipping to international backers starting November 6, with deliveries expected by November 15. The charger will enter formal retail in December, marking the beginning of a broader product ecosystem that includes future family-series charging solutions, and setting out to bring order, speed, and a touch of joy to charging routines everywhere.

About JOYROOM

Founded in 2009, JOYROOM is a global consumer electronics brand loved by young people in over 130 countries and regions. Guided by a belief in innovation, creativity, and a relentless pursuit of perfection, we design products that fit seamlessly into modern life. With every detail centered on your experience, we aim to deliver quality you can trust and a more joyful way to live with technology.

