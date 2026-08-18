JOYROOM PODIX 240W Power Bank Wraps Up Blockbuster Kickstarter Campaign with Over $170,000+ Raised

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JOYROOM, a global consumer electronics brand loved by young users across more than 130 countries, announced today the successful completion of its Kickstarter campaign for the JOYROOM PODIX PR70, a 240W 25,000mAh Power Bank featuring upgraded dual TFT displays and two built-in cables. During the campaign, JOYROOM's PODIX PR70 raised over $170,000 — achieving 5704% of its original funding goal, with support from 1300+ backers worldwide.

"We sincerely appreciate every backer who supported JOYROOM PODIX PR70 and helped us bring a smarter charging experience to life," said Steven, JOYROOM's Director of Brand Marketing. "PODIX PR70 reflects our ongoing exploration of intelligent power solutions, combining powerful performance with a travel-friendly design. With its industry-first dual TFT displays, we've addressed a common challenge by making it easier for users to check charging status from different orientations and viewing angles, while also ensuring the power bank stays more stable when placed, delivering a more reassuring charging experience. This incredible response inspires us to keep creating products that make technology more seamless and enjoyable."

Officially launched on Kickstarter on July 14, 2026, JOYROOM PODIX 240W Power Bank quickly attracted attention from global users seeking a more efficient and versatile charging solution. With its powerful output, smart monitoring capabilities, and all-in-one design, it delivers a new charging experience for professionals, travelers, and multi-device users.

Designed to redefine portable power, JOYROOM PODIX PR70 combines high-performance charging with intelligent control and exceptional portability. It features:

240W ultra-high total output for powering laptops, phones, drones, smart watches, and other devices

Dual TFT smart displays showing battery level, charging time, temperature, power output, and battery health in real time

Dual built-in fast charging USB-C cables: one with up to 140W output and a retractable design, the other with up to 100W output and a carry-strap design—for convenient charging anytime, anywhere

4-device simultaneous charging with one USB-C port, one USB-A port, and dual built-in USB-C cables

25,000mAh large capacity to keep multiple devices powered throughout the day

100W fast input for quick power bank recharge in approximately 2 hours

Airline-friendly design with 90Wh battery capacity for easier travel use

Intelligent temperature monitoring and multiple safety protections for stable high-power charging

Premium UL94 V-0 flame-retardant PC materials for enhanced durability and protection

Following the campaign's conclusion on August 13, 2026, JOYROOM will begin preparing shipments for global backers. JOYROOM PODIX 240W Power Bank will enter broader retail availability afterward, continuing JOYROOM's mission to deliver smarter, more efficient charging solutions that bring order, speed, and convenience to everyday technology experiences.

About JOYROOM

Founded in 2009, JOYROOM is a global consumer electronics brand trusted by users who value quality, style, and smarter mobile experiences across over 130 countries and regions. Driven by innovation, creativity, and a commitment to excellence, we develop products that seamlessly integrate into modern life. With user experience at the heart of every detail, we strive to deliver reliable technology and create a smarter, more connected, and more joyful lifestyle.

Stay connected with us:

Instagram: @joyroom_global

Website: www.joyroom.com

Press Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE JOYROOM