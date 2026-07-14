JOYROOM Brings New 240W PODIX Power Bank to Kickstarter, Reshaping the High-End Fast-Charging Power Bank Segment

JOYROOM PODIX PR70: 240W 4-Port Power Bank with Upgraded Dual TFT Displays and Built-in Dual Cables (Flight-Ready 25K Battery Capacity)

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JOYROOM, a global consumer electronics brand dedicated to simplifying modern lifestyles, proudly announces a new member of its PODIX flagship fast charging lineup — the PR70. Engineered as a next-generation 240W power bank with dual real-time TFT displays, it redefines multi-device charging by combining laptop-level power, intelligent monitoring, and travel-ready portability in a single device. Officially going live on Kickstarter on July 14, the new JOYROOM PODIX Power Bank (25K, 240W) is now available at an exclusive Super Early Bird price of USD 79, offering up to 47% off MSRP.

Reshape Everyday Charging: The Industry-First Dual TFT Displays

No more guessing things like traditional LED flashing indicators brought, the JOYROOM PODIX Power Bank (25K, 240W) features two innovative TFT smart displays that perfectly adapt to the way you actually charge. The main display keeps status clear in portrait mode, while the side display adds convenience in landscape use. This ensures that, whether placed in portrait or horizontal orientation, you can check charging status at a glance, even when the main screen isn't facing you. The dual TFT displays also keep the charging information continuously visible, eliminating the hassle of repeatedly waking the screen or pressing buttons.

Users can monitor battery level, remaining charging time, input and output power, temperature, battery health, and per-port status in real time—offering full transparency of power distribution.

Excellent design is not just about stronger specs, but about making frequent charging more intuitive, seamless, and aligned with real everyday use.

Beyond Innovation: 240W High Power Multi-Device Charging

With up to 240W total output and a Low-Current mode, the 2026 new version of JOYROOM PODIX Power Bank covers everything from drones, laptops and phones to low-power devices with both on the move or in the office. It can fast charge high-demand devices via 140W and 100W USB-C outputs, while also taking care of wearables such as smartwatches and earbuds with stable trickle charging.

The new PODIX Power Bank (25K, 240W) from JOYROOM is equipped with one USB-C port, one USB-A port, and dual built-in USB-C cables to support charging up to four devices at once. Its 70cm retractable cable delivers up to 140W output, while the 32cm carry-strap cable supports up to 100W, allowing you to charge two laptops simultaneously for a more efficient workflow. This truly defines "Power Within Reach" while eliminating the need to carry extra charging cables—making it highly convenient.

This JOYROOM's PODIX portable power bank contains a massive 25,000 mAh capacity to help keep all of your gadgets up and running throughout the day. That's enough to bring an iPhone 17 Pro from zero to nearly full up to four times. In terms of recharging itself, the clever JOYROOM PODIX Power Bank supports up to 100W fast input, which means you can rapidly fuel it back up in about 2 hours.

Airline Safe & Travel Friendly, Refined Built to Last

With its <100Wh lithium-ion batteries, the all-in-one JOYROOM PODIX Power Bank (25K, 240W) is approved for airline carry-on use, making it a dependable companion for business trips, travel, and outdoor work. It is also compliant with CCC, FCC, CE, and RoHS certifications, ensuring both electrical safety and environmental responsibility for global use.

Additionally, this new PODIX Power Bank from JOYROOM is engineered for consistent, worry-free fast charging. It combines smart temperature monitoring with battery health protection and multiple safety systems to maintain stable high-power output, even under heavy use. Built with premium materials, the housing and screen cover use UL94 V-0 flame-retardant PC, offering scratch resistance and high-temperature durability for both everyday protection and a refined finish.

Pricing and Availability

The JOYROOM PODIX Power Bank (25K, 240W), also known as JOYROOM PODIX PR70, will launch on Kickstarter on July 14, with a limited-time Super Early Bird price of USD 79 (up to 47% OFF MSRP). Backers will be among the first to experience this next-level intelligent charging system.

About JOYROOM

Founded in 2009, JOYROOM is a global consumer electronics brand loved by young people in over 130 countries and regions. Guided by a belief in innovation, creativity, and a relentless pursuit of perfection, we design products that fit seamlessly into modern life. With every detail centered on your experience, we aim to deliver quality you can trust and a more joyful way to live with technology.

Stay connected with us:

Instagram: @joyroom_global

Website: www.joyroom.com

Press Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE JOYROOM