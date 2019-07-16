JP & Associates REALTORS® Now America's Fastest-Growing 100% Commission Brokerage & Franchise

"I am incredibly elated, honored and humbled," said Giuseppe 'JP' Piccinini, Founder/Owner of JP & Associates REALTORS®. "We owe our agent and staff a great deal of gratitude for being the driving factor behind our next gen. brokerage model. In combination with our culture and values of productivity and service, they have lifted us as one of the most successful real estate brands across the United States."

Mark Johnson, CEO of JPAR's company owned stores, said, "We are a top producer's dream! As an industry-disruptor, JP & Associates REALTORS® challenges the status quo and traditional mold of operating a brokerage. Operating as a full-service brokerage, on a transaction fee model with a culture of service and productivity enables us to create an industry leading level of per person production."

"Our rapid growth and expansion are due in part to our agent-centric business model," said Frank Gay, CEO of JPAR Franchising, LLC. "JPAR was established under a simple pretense; offer agents everything they would want and need in a brokerage. Experienced real estate professionals appreciate the system for success we have developed; therefore, they are eager to join our family of agents and franchise owners."

While JPAR agents benefit from elite technology products, free trainings, company leads, health care and retirement options, a unique iBuyer platform (JPAR Instant Offers), and other valuable assets, franchise owners have access to superior recruiting methods and best practices, enterprise discounts, preferred supplier networks, training, centralized support, and even centralized compliance processing.

Geoff Lewis, former President of RE/MAX Holdings, LLC., recently joined JPAR as the President of Vesuvius Holdings, LLC., the parent company of JP & Associates REALTORS® and JPAR Franchising.

"Since I left RE/MAX Holdings, RE/MAX and the other traditional companies have been losing agents. I wanted to associate with and help grow a real estate company whose business model is relevant and attractive to brokers and agents competing in today's highly competitive market," says Lewis. "JP Piccinini is the most dynamic and innovative visionary in real estate today. JP has leveraged his company's strong position in the Texas market to begin franchising his unique concept. JPAR has already sold 40 franchises in seven states in the last six months. In addition, JPAR was recently nominated for the INMAN Innovator award for the Most Innovative Broker of the Year. I look forward to helping grow the JPAR brand across all fifty states, Canada and internationally."

With over 150 agents joining each month and franchises continuously selling and opening across the US, JPAR shows zero signs of slowing down.

JP & Associates REALTORS® (JPAR) is one of the top 50 real estate brokerages. A full-service transaction fee-based real estate brokerage, it has been recognized as one of the fastest growing brokerages in the country by REAL TRENDS. JPAR has been honored by Inman Real Estate News, Inman Connect, and is a back-to-back INC5000 nominee.

JPAR operates multiple offices across Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, New Mexico, and Florida, is expanding nationwide, and offers franchising opportunities for entrepreneurial real estate professionals.

To learn more about becoming an agent or franchising with JP & Associates REALTORS®, visit www.jpar.com.

