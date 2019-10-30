J.P. Morgan 2019 Global Liquidity PeerView(SM) Survey Reveals Demand for Money Market Funds Remains Strong in Late-Cycle, as Focus on ESG Increases

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management released the 2019 Global Liquidity PeerView Survey, revealing that even as the market outlook continues to evolve, demand for money market funds is still strong, adoption of treasury management systems continues to rise, and more investors are incorporating ESG criteria to screen investments. The 2019 Global Liquidity PeerView Survey features responses from 346 CIOs, treasurers and other senior cash investors around the world, representing an approximate combined cash balance of USD $1 trillion.

"The changing global economic environment presents investors with many new challenges, from slowing growth, rising trade tensions, and falling interest rates," said Paula Stibbe, Global Head of Liquidity Sales, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "This year's PeerView results suggest that in this environment, demand for money market funds remains strong, and investors with short-term fixed income portfolios are increasingly looking at areas such as ESG screening and treasury management systems when evaluating their cash investment strategy."

Four key themes were identified in the PeerView survey:

Demand for money market funds (MMFs) is still strong: MMFs remain the most permissible investment (in 92% of investment policies), followed by bank obligations (62% of policies) and U.S. Treasuries (60%). Most survey respondents (75%) plan to maintain their stable NAV MMFs, based on the market outlook for the coming year. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments on the rise: Investors are increasingly turning to responsible investing, using ESG criteria to screen investments. 19% of respondents globally are doing so now, and an additional 25% are likely to start within the next two years. Adoption of treasury management systems is increasing: The percentage of investors surveyed using such systems is now 61%. The features used most are cash management and treasury accounting (98%), investments and debt management (67%) and FX and interest rate risk management (50%). Asia Pacific (APAC) investors are more likely to develop in-house systems (43%) than use third parties; in the U.S., only 12% and in EMEA 11% developed their systems in-house. Investors are eyeing rising political risk: Rising political risk tops the list of investment challenges, with 67% of respondents expressing concern about the U.S.- China trade war and Brexit.

The survey also highlighted several key themes across Europe and Asia-Pacific:

Europe : The search for yield and return

Term deposits continue to be the most popular investment solution to avoid negative interest rates in EUR- and GBP-denominated investments (62%), followed by ultra-short duration bond funds (23%). Asia Pacific : Regulatory change weighing heavily

After political risk, 55% of APAC respondents cite regulatory change their top investment challenge. 22% cite rising credit and default risk in China as a concern—far more than peers in other regions. APAC investors review their investment policies more frequently (66% at least annually) than respondents elsewhere.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management's PeerViewSM is a program that provides a unique opportunity for firms to compare their cash investment practices to those of their peers globally, allowing clients to evaluate variances and opportunities in cash investment policies and practices. Each respondent receives a customized report that compares their responses to those of their peer groups by region, cash balance and industry.

Please view the full J.P. Morgan Global Liquidity Investment PeerViewSM 2019 findings here.

About J.P. Morgan Global Liquidity

J.P. Morgan Asset Management – Global Liquidity is the largest global provider of institutional short-term fixed income solutions, with $667.5 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2019. The dedicated global team of liquidity professionals, with over 30 years of money market experience through all market cycles, works with clients to build effective short-term fixed income solutions using rigorous credit and risk management combined with access to J.P. Morgan Global Liquidity's global resources and expertise. www.jpmgloballiquidity.com

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $1.9 trillion (as of September 30, 2019), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), and its affiliates worldwide.

The views contained herein are not to be taken as advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any investment in any jurisdiction, nor is it a commitment from J.P. Morgan Asset Management or any of its subsidiaries to participate in any of the transactions mentioned herein. Any forecasts, figures, opinions or investment techniques and strategies set out are for information purposes only, based on certain assumptions and current market conditions and are subject to change without prior notice. All information presented herein is considered to be accurate at the time of production. This material does not contain sufficient information to support an investment decision and it should not be relied upon by you in evaluating the merits of investing in any securities or products. In addition, users should make an independent assessment of the legal, regulatory, tax, credit and accounting implications and determine, together with their own professional advisers, if any investment mentioned herein is believed to be suitable to their personal goals. Investors should ensure that they obtain all available relevant information before making any investment. It should be noted that investment involves risks, the value of investments and the income from them may fluctuate in accordance with market conditions and taxation agreements and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Both past performance and yields are not reliable indicators of current and future results.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the brand for the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

To the extent permitted by applicable law, we may record telephone calls and monitor electronic communications to comply with our legal and regulatory obligations and internal policies. Personal data will be collected, stored and processed by J.P. Morgan Asset Management in accordance with our Company's Privacy Policy (https://www.jpmorgan.com/global/privacy). For further information regarding our local privacy policies, please follow the respective links: Australia (https://www.jpmorgan.com/country/AU/EN/privacy), EMEA (https://am.jpmorgan.com/us/en/asset-management/gim/mod/legal/external-privacy-policy), Japan (https://www.jpmorganasset.co.jp/wps/portal/Policy/Privacy), Hong Kong (https://am.jpmorgan.com/hk/en/asset-management/per/privacy-statement/), Singapore (http://www.jpmorganam.com.sg/privacy) and Taiwan ( https://www.jpmrich.com.tw/wps/portal/Footer/Privacy ).

This communication is issued by the following entities: in the United Kingdom by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited, which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; in other European jurisdictions by JPMorgan Asset Management (Europe) S.à r.l.; in Hong Kong by JPMorgan Asset Management (Asia Pacific) Limited, or JPMorgan Funds (Asia) Limited, or JPMorgan Asset Management Real Assets (Asia) Limited; in Singapore by JPMorgan Asset Management (Singapore) Limited (Co. Reg. No. 197601586K), or JPMorgan Asset Management Real Assets (Singapore) Pte Ltd (Co. Reg. No. 201120355E), this advertisement or publication has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore; in Taiwan by JPMorgan Asset Management (Taiwan) Limited; in Japan by JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited which is a member of the Investment Trusts Association, Japan, the Japan Investment Advisers Association, Type II Financial Instruments Firms Association and the Japan Securities Dealers Association and is regulated by the Financial Services Agency (registration number "Kanto Local Finance Bureau (Financial Instruments Firm) No. 330"); in Australia to wholesale clients only as defined in section 761A and 761G of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) by JPMorgan Asset Management (Australia) Limited (ABN 55143832080) (AFSL 376919); in Brazil by Banco J.P. Morgan S.A.; in Canada for institutional clients' use only by JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc., and in the United States by J.P. Morgan Institutional Investments, Inc. or JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc., both are members of FINRA; J.P. Morgan Investment Management, Inc. or J.P. Morgan Alternative Asset Management, Inc.

In APAC, distribution is for Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan and Singapore. For all other countries in APAC, to intended recipients only.

Copyright 2019 JPMorgan Chase & Co. All rights reserved.

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management

