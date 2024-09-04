J.P. Morgan Asset Management Expands Morgan Money Platform with New Treasury and Cash Management Capabilities

Morgan Money and Kyriba to streamline liquidity management workflows for customers

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced an enhancement to its Morgan Money platform, a short-term investment management solution with over $300 billion in assets under management (AUM), through a collaboration with Kyriba, a global leader in liquidity performance. This integration aims to streamline liquidity management processes, enhance the management of critical trading and accounting workflows, and provide real-time visibility into cash flow balances. Starting today, Morgan Money and Kyriba customers will have access to these new, integrated features.

"It's important that we provide our customers with the best resources available to conduct trades efficiently while providing exceptional client service," said Paul Przybylski, Global Head of Product and Morgan Money, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "By leveraging technology, we are simplifying the trading process for our clients and we look forward to expanding our capabilities with Kyriba."

This new capability is designed to offer customers improved cash visibility and forecasting, delivering a seamless and comprehensive cash management experience. This will enhance operational efficiencies across automated and self-directed cash management, payments, and investments.

Morgan Money, developed by J.P. Morgan Asset Management, is a global trading platform designed to offer robust short-term investment management solutions. Tailored for institutional investors, Morgan Money enables efficient liquidity and cash investment management, helping clients achieve more with fewer resources. The platform is committed to innovation and consistently strives to deliver an exceptional client experience, making it a forward-looking solution in the realm of treasury and cash management.

"Treasury teams are increasingly demanding greater efficiency and seamless execution, whether it involves cash visibility or trade processes," said Edi Poloniato, Global Head Banking Channel & Working Capital Solutions, Kyriba. "Together with J.P. Morgan Asset Management, we are introducing our clients to a dynamic process for managing liquidity and providing a resource for them to improve their liquidity performance."

Kyriba, known for its market-leading connectivity as a service, plays a pivotal role for customers needing to execute trades. By leveraging its extensive network of banking partners, Kyriba is able to facilitate integrations with asset managers by providing users with direct access to trading options. This integration allows clients to navigate effortlessly to the asset management portal, execute investments, and receive immediate confirmations, thereby enhancing the overall trading experience.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $3.3 trillion, as of June 30, 2024, is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its affiliates worldwide.

About Kyriba Corp.

Kyriba is a global leader in liquidity performance that empowers CFOs, Treasurers and IT leaders to connect, protect, forecast and optimize their liquidity. As a secure and scalable SaaS solution, Kyriba brings intelligence and financial automation that enables companies and banks of all sizes to improve their financial performance and increase operational efficiency. Kyriba's real-time data and AI-empowered tools empower its close to 3,000 customers worldwide to quantify exposures, project cash and liquidity, and take action to protect balance sheets, income statements and cash flows. Kyriba manages more than 3 billion bank transactions and $15 trillion in payments annually and gives customers complete visibility and actionability, so they can optimize and fully harness liquidity across the enterprise and outperform their business strategy.

