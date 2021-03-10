J.P. Morgan Asset Management Announces ETF Share Splits

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced that the Board of Trustees of the J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust has approved a reverse split of the shares of each of the following six ETFs: JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (CBOE: BBSA), JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (CBOE: BBCA), JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (CBOE: BBAX), JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (CBOE: BBEU), JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (CBOE: BBJP) and JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSE Arca: JAGG).

J.P. Morgan ETF Name Ticker Split Ratio Old CUSIP New CUSIP JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF BBSA 1:2 46641Q381 46641Q258 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF BBCA 1:2 46641Q696 46641Q225 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF BBAX 1:2 46641Q688 46641Q233 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF BBEU 1:2 46641Q720 46641Q191 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF BBJP 1:2 46641Q712 46641Q217 JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF JAGG 1:2 46641Q613 46641Q241

The effective date of the reverse splits will be prior to market open on April 12, 2021, when the funds will begin trading at their post-split price under the same ticker symbols. The funds will be issued new CUSIP numbers, as listed above.

Shares of the Funds will be offered on a split-adjusted basis on April 12, 2021. The total market value of the shares outstanding will not be affected as a result of this reverse split, except with respect to the redemption of fractional shares, as discussed below.

Illustration of a Reverse Split

The following table shows the effect of a hypothetical one-for-two reverse split:

Period # of Shares Owned (BBSA) Hypothetical NAV (BBSA) Value of Shares Pre-Split 1,000 $26.13 $26,130.00 Post-Split 500 $52.26 $26,130.00

Fractional Shares from Reverse Splits

For shareholders who hold quantities of shares that are not an exact multiple of the reverse split ratio (for example, not a multiple of two for a one-for-two reverse split), the reverse split will result in the creation of a fractional share. Post-split fractional shares will be redeemed for cash and sent to the broker of record. This redemption may cause some shareholders to realize a gain or loss, which could be a taxable event for those shareholders. Otherwise, the reverse split will not result in a taxable transaction for shareholders of the Funds.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of USD 2.3 trillion (as of 31 December 2020), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.4 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its affiliates worldwide.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of an ETF before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the ETF and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus: Call 1-844-4JPM-ETF.

J.P. Morgan ETFs are distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc., which is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Affiliates of JPMorgan Chase & Co. receive fees for providing various services to the funds. JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. is a member of FINRA. More information is available at https://am.jpmorgan.com/us/en/asset-management/gim/adv/products/etfs.

If you are a person with a disability and need additional support in viewing the material, please call us at 1-800-343-1113 for assistance.

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

